SAC vets recall tension as U.S., Soviets squared off over missiles 60 years ago

1st Lt. Kingdon Hawes sat in the cramped upper deck of the B-52, ear to the plane’s radio, listening for the code that would launch Armageddon.

On that morning 60 years ago, Hawes’ giant Strategic Air Command bomber ran racetracks in the sky over the Mediterranean Sea near Malta. It had four 1.1-megaton B28 hydrogen bombs stashed in its belly.

The night before — Oct. 22, 1962 — President John F. Kennedy had addressed the nation with grave news. The United States had detected a “secret, swift and extraordinary buildup” of offensive ballistic missiles in Cuba.

Russian nuclear weapons, right in our backyard.

Kennedy called on Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev to dismantle and remove them. He directed a “quarantine,” or blockade, of Russian ships bound for Cuba to prevent new weapons from reaching “that imprisoned island.” And he pledged “a full retaliatory response upon the Soviet Union” should any missiles be launched.

Kennedy’s speech set the world on edge, and made them spectators to an eyeball-to-eyeball conflict between the world’s two great powers. SAC, and the thousands of airmen it commanded from its headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base, were the players.

Hawes and his fellow airmen of the 348th Bomb Squadron at Westover Air Force Base, Massachusetts, had a role to play. His six-man crew’s Top-Secret mission: zoom straight into Moscow, drop the weapons at preset locations a few minutes apart 300 feet up, then fly away and bail out with nothing but a sidearm and a sleeping bag.

Hopefully, somehow, they could dodge the atomic hellscape they had unleashed.

“All that was fantasy,” said Hawes, now 84 and living in Omaha. “It was a dead-end mission. Nobody was coming back.”

Hawes’ crew flew circles for the better part of a day, listening for the words on the radio: “Skyking, Skyking this is Dropkick, prepare to copy ... ” and the code, Red Dot One.

“Fortunately,” he said, “it never came.”

‘The most dangerous moment in human history’

Six decades removed, the Cuban Missile Crisis can feel like ancient history. But it is back in the headlines, and not just because of the round-numbered anniversary this month.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made not-so-veiled threats about using nuclear weapons in neighboring Ukraine, provoking a quite different crisis, but one historians — and President Joe Biden — think is every bit as dangerous.

“For the first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis, we have a direct threat to the use of nuclear weapons, if in fact things continue down the path they’ve been going,” Biden said earlier this month. “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis.”

Most Americans are too young to remember the tension as Navy warships hurried to confront Soviet cargo vessels believed to be carrying weapons and parts to Cuba. Or the terror that nuclear bombs might soon start obliterating U.S. cities.

The late historian Arthur Schlesinger Jr., then an aide to Kennedy, called it “the most dangerous moment in human history.”

“Most Americans, I don’t think have a clue,” said Tyler White, director of the Nuclear Security Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “It could have been an escalation into nuclear war, which could have wiped out both countries.”

Historians have long focused on the diplomatic back-and-forth between Kennedy and Khrushchev, and the debate among Kennedy’s top advisers over the Cuba blockade vs. launching airstrikes against the missile sites followed by a full-on invasion.

Khrushchev ultimately dismantled the Cuban nukes, while Kennedy agreed — secretly — to remove nuclear-armed Jupiter missiles from Turkey. The exchange wasn’t publicly revealed for a quarter century.

SAC’s central role in responding to the Cuban Missile Crisis also remained cloaked in secrecy until well after the end of the Cold War. SAC veterans, many of whom settled in the Omaha area after they left the Air Force, followed orders and kept quiet about their work.

But SAC airmen were involved in almost every aspect of the U.S. military response, both before and long after the traditional “13 days” of the crisis: from Oct. 16, when Kennedy first learned of the Cuban missiles, to Oct. 28, when Khrushchev ordered their removal.

SAC air reconnaissance crews photographed Cuba from above, gathered weather data and monitored Cuban radar and anti-aircraft sites. They flew nuclear-armed bombers and the aerial tankers that supported them. SAC missile crews stood ready to launch on command. SAC intelligence analysts studied the photographs and actually discovered the missile sites.

A declassified SAC history from 1963 called the unit “the most powerful instrument for destruction ever assembled.”

“I think SAC did just exactly what SAC was designed to do,” said Al Buckles, 86, of Papillion, who worked nearly half a century for SAC and its post-Cold War successor, U.S. Strategic Command, in both military and civilian capacities. “It was an experience I often look back on and think how lucky I was to live through it.”

Stratcom’s current historians credit the long partnership of Gen. Curtis LeMay and Gen. Thomas Power, with building the Strategic Air Command, and honing it so it was ready when the nation needed it most. LeMay led SAC from 1948 until 1957, when he was promoted to Air Force vice chief of staff and, later, chief of staff. Power was his deputy and successor.

“SAC was controlled by these two men,” said Karen Miller, Stratcom’s command historian. “All those readiness drills they had put in place during the 1950s paid off. They were ready.”

‘We had them encircled’

In early 1962, Nikita Khrushchev felt cornered. Although Kennedy had campaigned for president in 1960 on a supposed “missile gap” in the Soviets’ favor, the U.S. in fact had a big advantage in nuclear weapons.

At the time of the Cuban standoff, the U.S. had about 177 intercontinental ballistic missiles, four to eight times as many as the USSR, according to the Arms Control Association. The U.S. also had twice as many ballistic-missile submarines, and three times as many strategic bombers.

The U.S. had a geographical advantage, too. Many of its nuclear weapons were deployed across Europe, within easy reach of the Soviet Union. The Russians, in contrast, had very few weapons that could hit the United States.

“From the Soviet perspective, we had them encircled,” White said.

Khrushchev sought to even out that imbalance with an ambitious plan to deploy 60 medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles in Cuba, along with nearly 100 aircraft and four motorized rifle regiments. The missiles would be capable of reaching almost every major U.S. city.

In the summer of 1962, U.S. intelligence services picked up on the buildup based upon ship activity at Cuban ports. CIA U-2 spy planes flew regular photo missions over the island.

In mid-September, SAC’s 55th Strategic Reconnaissance Wing — now based at Offutt; then headquartered at Forbes Air Force Base in Topeka, Kansas — began flying regular “ferret” missions around the island using RB-47 surveillance jets to intercept and analyze electronic signals from radar, missiles and guidance systems.

“We were on a ‘front line’ before a ‘front line’ was established,” said Reg Urschler, 87, a 55th Wing pilot at the time who later commanded the unit.

Kennedy wanted more U-2 flights. After a fierce bureaucratic fight pitting LeMay and Power against CIA Director John McCone, Kennedy shifted responsibility for the flights from the CIA to SAC.

“Now we have space-based assets. ... Back then, it was old-school. You had to overfly with cameras,” said Peter Fey, Stratcom’s deputy command historian.

It was dangerous, too. Maj. Rudolf Anderson, one of SAC’s elite U-2 pilots, died when his plane was shot down over Cuba by a surface-to-air missile five days after Kennedy’s speech — the only death from enemy fire during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Eleven other SAC airmen, all RB-47 crew members from the 55th Wing, died in three different air crashes while supporting Cuban operations.

John Johnson, 82, of Bellevue, still cries when he remembers watching the plane just ahead of his crash and explode after taking off in Bermuda, killing three of his friends.

“It’s probably the worst feeling I’ve had in the Air Force,” he said.

‘We’ve got some nice Havanas’

Maj. Richard Heyser flew SAC’s first U-2 mission on Oct. 14. At 7:31 a.m., he flew at 75,000 feet over western Cuba, activating the main camera in the fuselage for surveillance photos while a second “tracker” camera clicked pictures of the flight path.

Heyser touched down at McCoy Air Force Base, Florida, less than two hours later. The main camera film was flown to Washington, D.C., for CIA analysis, while the tracker film was flown to Offutt.

The film was processed and brought to briefing room BB-18, seven stories underground in the SAC headquarters building.

There Airman 1st Class Michael Davis, a 24-year-old photo intelligence analyst with SAC’s 544th Reconnaissance Technical Group, hunched over a light table.

Davis peered through a magnifier at the black-and-white film squares, each about the size of a pack of cigarettes. Examining a photo from a rural area called San Cristobal, he spotted objects he later said looked like overturned boats.

They were actually SS-4 medium-range ballistic missiles, on transport trailers and covered with tarps.

“Hey, we’ve got some cigars down there. We’ve got some nice Havanas,” he told his boss, Maj. Calvin Olsen, who headed the group’s Immediate Interpretation Section. “I think you better call the colonel.”

Within a day, the information was confirmed in Washington on the main camera film.

“As things heated up, it started to sink in. I thought I had created a monster,” Davis told the Omaha World-Herald in 2002.

President Kennedy was notified on Oct. 16, sparking the fierce internal debate among the National Security Council’s executive committee over how the government should respond.

In a meeting with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Power pitched for war.

“I gave (the Chairman) my recommendation, which was that we should invade Cuba — we should destroy their air order of battle and invade,” he told a SAC historian in November 1962.

Power and LeMay brushed aside the risk of nuclear war and saw an opportunity to end the Soviet threat while the U.S. still had a strong military advantage.

“One of the reasons LeMay thought we should go in is because SAC was such a well-honed fighting force,” White said. “He thought this was the excuse we needed to jump them, and end the conflict.”

There was no public disclosure of the missiles for nearly a week, while Kennedy listened to his advisers and weighed his options.

But it soon became clear to SAC units that something was amiss.

‘We had a job to do, and we did it’

Power immediately boosted U-2 overflights to as many as six a day, which multiplied the number of images that needed to be analyzed in SAC’s underground lab. Davis and his fellow analysts worked around the clock, spotting additional sites where the Soviets were rapidly deploying missiles.

Power also ramped up RB-47 surveillance flights from one a week to two a day, and eventually to three. And he added weather flights once or twice a day.

Several crews and aircraft from the 55th Wing’s 343rd Reconnaissance Squadron were deployed from the unit’s Kansas headquarters to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.

“We were tasked with flying a continuous 24-hour alert around Cuba,” said Dick Harriman, of Papillion, who was then a 31-year-old RB-47 pilot with the 343rd. “We weren’t supposed to overfly (Cuban territory) but we got about as close as we could.”

During the flights, he said, they rarely saw enemy aircraft and never experienced anti-aircraft fire.

“I don’t think we were worried about World War III starting,” Harriman said. “We had a job to do, and we did it.”

Reg Urschler also flew RB-47s out of MacDill. Clearly, he said, the base was preparing for war.

“The flight line was covered with fighters and bombers. ... Not an empty spot, anywhere,” he said.

‘If you do anything, we are prepared’

Just before and after Kennedy’s speech, Power made a series of moves that amped up pressure both on the Soviet Union, and on his own airmen.

He directed SAC to a 1/8 airborne alert, which meant one out of eight strategic bombers — like Hawes’ B-52 — would be airborne at all times. That amounted to 65 nuclear-armed bombers, ready to strike immediately. It was the biggest airborne alert in SAC’s history.

He directed the dispersal of B-47 bombers and KC-135 tankers from their usual bases at places like Forbes and Lincoln Air Base, Nebraska, to smaller civilian airports around the country. There they would be less susceptible to a Soviet strike.

He placed 132 Atlas, Titan 1, and Minuteman 1 ICBM crews on alert, and later boosted the number.

He elevated all SAC forces to DEFCON 2, the highest alert level short of war.

Power followed these moves up with a voice message to all SAC wings, transmitted in the open for all to hear — including the Soviets.

“We are in an advanced state of readiness to meet any emergencies, and I feel that we are well-prepared,” Power said. “I expect each of you to maintain strict security and use calm judgment during this tense period. Our plans are well prepared and are being executed smoothly.”

The message itself was a model of prudence, said Robert Hopkins III, a former 55th Wing reconnaissance pilot, historian, and co-author of the upcoming book “Klaxon! Strategic Air Command Alert During the Cold War” — especially, coupled with his reputation as being aggressive and eager for war.

“Nowhere in there does Power interject his role, or the military’s,” Hopkins said. “(But) there was no doubt in anyone’s mind: If the Soviets cross a red line, SAC would execute.”

‘We’d go back to our hut and think about war’

Every SAC airman felt the impact, and quickly.

“When JFK gave the talk, our (B-52) crews started doing preflights. They took off for some deployment base,” said retired Col. Hamilton “Ham” Kennedy, of Papillion. He later flew 11 years on 55th Wing reconnaissance crews, but at the time he was a 22-year-old B-52 crew member.

Half of his bomber wing was sent to stand ground alert at RAF Fairford, a British air base.

“The flying intensity for the 55th was high. They were flying, flying, flying,” said Kennedy, who retired in 1985. “The rest of us were on alert, waiting.”

From Lincoln Air Base, a dozen of the 307th Bomb Wing’s B-47 bombers were ordered dispersed, with their crews to Duluth, Minnesota, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to the 307th Bomb Wing Association’s website. In total, Power sent 183 B-47s to 32 alternate sites. All were loaded with nuclear weapons.

Retired Maj. Gen. Harold W. “Pete” Todd, then a 25-year-old B-52 pilot, described the routine at the time in the 2011 book “Cold War Cornhuskers.”

“We’d go out and preflight our aircraft every day, and then go back to our hut and think about war,” wrote Todd, who died in 2013. “I also remember we were a little spooked about the possibility of assassination squads. Guys driving around town and going to Denny’s in smelly flight suits would have been a pretty visible target.”

‘We saw a fireball’

John Johnson and Roland Saenz, 55th Wing crew members, were quickly called home from a forward air base in Turkey. They had been gathering telemetry data from Soviet missile test launches — a precursor to the Cobra Ball flights by today’s Offutt-based reconnaissance crews.

“I had time to shake hands with my wife. Then we took an RB-47H and went to MacDill,” said the Texas-born Saenz, a navigator, who is now 86 and living in Bellevue.

Three crews rotated flights for weeks.

“We flew the weather (mission) around the island for the U-2s,” he recalled. “That continued — I think we were back for Christmas time.”

Johnson, who grew up in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and now lives in Bellevue, had joined the Air National Guard while in high school. After graduating from South Dakota State, he switched to active duty and trained as a navigator. He opted for an assignment at Forbes because it was relatively close to home.

As the Cuban Missile Crisis unfolded, the Navy needed airborne support to spot and photograph the Soviet cargo ships headed toward Cuba and the Navy quarantine line.

Johnson’s crew was one of five sent to Bermuda to search for a specific ship, the Grozny, that U.S. intelligence officials thought was carrying rocket fuel.

On the morning of Oct. 26, Johnson’s aircraft and another, piloted by Maj. Bill Britton, were set to take off from Kindley Air Force Base, Bermuda, with Johnson’s slated to take off first.

But Johnson’s radar wasn’t working properly. It took him a few minutes to fix it. So Britton’s pulled ahead and began its takeoff roll, with Johnson’s RB-47 just behind.

Then, disaster.

The jet took the entire 9,000-foot runway before it left the ground.

“They just made it over the fence at the end of the runway, maybe a few blocks,” Johnson said. “We went to 100% (throttles) and released our brakes. Then we saw a fireball.”

The RB-47 had crashed into a boathouse on the beach. It never got higher than 20 feet off the ground.

Investigators blamed the crash on a fuel additive, which a contractor had improperly mixed with too much water. They had no chance to get airborne.

Johnson’s plane used the same fuel. It likely would have met the same fate, if not for the balky radar.

“We were maybe one-eighth of the way down the runway, and we were able to stop,” Johnson said. “I don’t know what would have happened to us if we took off.”

‘We had no idea we were on the chopping block’

Al Buckles was an Air Force sergeant, the “crypto custodian,” controlling access to classified message traffic for a unit operating 30 of SAC’s nuclear-tipped Jupiter missiles in southern Italy, and installing 15 more in Turkey.

He was at his off-base home when the Italian police came to get him and escort him to the base, 15 minutes away.

“We were sure we were going to war,” Buckles said. “Our mission was to take down the ring around Moscow.”

What he learned, though, was that senior Pentagon leaders wanted the missiles de-nuclearized, pronto — apparently to minimize the risk of a nuclear war starting in Europe.

“We had 10 days to get the warheads out of the Jupiter C’s,” Buckles said. “We had no idea we were on the chopping block to be traded off.”

In a secret message, Khrushchev had raised the possibility of removing the Russian missiles in Cuba if Kennedy would remove the U.S. Jupiters in Italy and Turkey.

That was a trade Kennedy was quietly willing to consider. After all, he had other atomic weapons in Europe, and a sizable lead in the nuclear arms race. But if the trade became public, it would be political suicide. He told Khrushchev he would scuttle the deal if anyone found out about it.

Kennedy’s decision to give up the Jupiters brought Buckles’ stay in Italy to an end. All of the missiles were withdrawn from Italy and Turkey by April 1963, and his unit dissolved.

'We are indebted to you all'

The world watched nervously during those late-October days in 1962, to see what would happen as the Russian ships approached the naval blockade.

They turned around.

Khrushchev announced on Oct. 28 that the missiles would be dismantled in exchange for Kennedy’s public pledge — 18 months after the failed Bay of Pigs invasion by CIA-sponsored Cuban rebels — that the U.S. would never again invade Cuba.

For, SAC, though, the missile crisis was not over. The loaded bombers continued to fly until late November, piling up 2,088 B-52 sorties and 47,168 flying hours.

SAC’s U-2 and RB-47 crews continued their flights over and around Cuba, watchful to make sure the Soviets kept their word. Urschler personally logged at least 50 such flights in 1962 and 1963.

“Even after the Russians blinked, we flew those 13- and 14-hour missions for a long time,” he said.

In spite of his differences with LeMay and the Joint Chiefs, Kennedy knew SAC’s steely readiness had saved America during the missile crisis.

On Dec. 7, 1962, he and Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson flew to Offutt to thank SAC’s military and civilian workers. Power escorted them on a tour of the underground command post.

Kennedy presented Power with a plaque honoring SAC for its contributions during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

“The amount of flights made during that period of time, the amount of men that were involved, was a record unparalleled by any country in the history of air power,” Kennedy said in his remarks that day. “We are indebted to you all.”

SAC is gone, but the plaque remains on display in the atrium of Stratcom’s new headquarters.

‘Have we learned enough?’

The Cuban Missile Crisis offered a view of the nuclear abyss that chastened everyone involved.

“We’ve been to the precipice,” said Fey, the Stratcom deputy historian. “Every military leader in the world says we don’t want to go there again.”

LeMay and Power viewed it as a vindication of SAC’s strategy of knife-edge readiness.

“(SAC) gave Kennedy and the Joint Chiefs the ability to show Khrushchev what we could do, and that they had the determination to do it,” Hopkins said. “We have the capability to wipe you from the face of the Earth. And we choose not to.”

Kennedy and his civilian leaders saw the missile crisis as a catastrophe that had been narrowly averted.

They took steps to prevent future great-power confrontations, establishing a hotline between Moscow and Washington, negotiating a test-ban treaty, and taking the first steps toward arms control talks.

Instead the U.S. and the Soviet Union confronted each other less directly, through undercover actions and proxy wars.

“The U.S. could engage in policies in Vietnam and elsewhere, because SAC would protect them from Russia and China.” Hopkins said. “Strategic Air Command made the world safe for limited aggression.”

Even today, he said, “Putin’s Ukraine invasion is protected.”

The United States eventually prevailed in the Cold War. But since then, the threats have evolved. They come from different and unexpected directions.

“This problem hasn’t gone away,” White said. “Things are so much more complex.”

He believes Stratcom’s job is harder today, dealing with threats from big powers like Russia and China, and smaller ones like North Korea and Iran — across multiple domains like outer space and cyberspace.

“We have learned so much about how to deal with these situations,” he said. “The problem is, have we learned enough?”