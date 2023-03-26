The Tuskegee Airmen Inc. is seeking volunteers to help reinvigorate the local Alfonza W. Davis Chapter.

Seventeen original Tuskegee Airmen were from Omaha and the goal of this nonprofit organization is to honor their accomplishments and ensure the history of the Tuskegee Airmen lives on.

If you’re interested in serving as a board member, a liaison between Team Offutt and the chapter, helping with social media, or simply volunteering at outreach events, educating local students and helping select scholarship winners, the chapter has a place for you.

For additional information, please contact Bob Rose at 402-292-8912 or rdrjr@cox.net.