UNO joins employer support of Guard, Reserve service members

The University of Nebraska at Omaha signed a Statement of Support on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to formally commit to, provide opportunities for, and recognize employees, current and future, who are members of the National Guard and Reserve.

As partners with the U.S. Department of Defense’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), UNO will pledge to recognize, honor, and build greater opportunities for service members looking to begin their journey into civilian life. The pledge includes commitments to:

• Fully recognize, honor, and comply with the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act

• Provide managers and supervisors with the tools they need to effectively manage employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve

• Appreciate the values, leadership, and unique skills service members bring to the workforce and will encourage opportunities to hire guardsmen, reservists, and veterans

• Continually recognize and support our country’s service members and their families in peace, in crises, and in war

UNO Chancellor Joanne Li signed the State of Support at a brief ceremony in UNO’s Milo Bail Student Center. The statement was also signed, in advance, by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and National ESGR Chair Ronald E. Bogle.

“Signing this statement of Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve signals to all veterans and service members that UNO is here to help them successfully transition into their civilian life,” Li said. “UNO has a longstanding history and connection with the military community. We are honored to formally commit to continue this connection and support.”

Li was joined at the ceremony by retired Maj. Gen. Rick Evans, executive director of the National Strategic Research Institute at the University of Nebraska. Evans also serves as state chair of the Nebraska ESGR committee and chair of UNO's Military and Veterans Advisory Cabinet. Harley Barmore, director of UNO’s Military-Connected Resource Center, also shared remarks at the event. As a former active duty and Nebraska National Guard member himself, Barmore spoke to the importance of service members having support from their employer for times they’re called away to serve—whether that means supporting local communities after things like natural disasters or supporting boots on the ground in harm’s way.

Evans presented the Statement of Support for Li to sign, as well as a Department of Defense coin on behalf of Austin in commemoration of the event.

“Our Statement of Support program is the cornerstone of ESGR’s effort to gain and maintain employer support for the Guard and Reserve. Supportive employers are vital to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation’s Guard and Reserve units,” Evans said. “This action by UNO lets everyone know that they stand behind and with their faculty, staff and students who are currently serving in the Guard and Reserve. It also demonstrates an overall commitment to support the military, veterans and their families as they work or study on- or off-campus.”

“This commitment is certainly one of the reasons UNO consistently ranks high on the list of military and veteran friendly colleges and universities. This event certainly adds to the pride I already have in being an alumnus of UNO.”

UNO’s pledge signing took place on the 50th anniversary of the first Statement of Support being signed by General Motors in 1972. Today, more than 3,500 employers nationwide have signed Statements of Support, including more than 350 in Nebraska alone.