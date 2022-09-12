Veterans paint tank outside Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home in Bellevue

Local veterans organized by VFW Post 10785 repainted the tank at the Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home on Monday.

Volunteers washed the tank on Thursday morning and began repainting it Monday morning, following rain over the weekend.

The M60 Main Battle Tank outside the ENVH was used to train tank crews from the 1960s through '90s by the U.S. Army and Nebraska National Guard. It's equipped with a 105-millimeter cannon.

Meanwhile, work continues on an expansion to the ENVH that will add nearly 25,000 square feet and create space for 30 new skilled nursing beds and replace 30 semi-private assisted living beds with 24 private assisted living beds -- bringing the facility to 144 beds total. The expansion also includes space for a new adult day health care program.