VFW to paint tank Monday outside Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home

VFW Post 10785 is inviting local veterans to come help or watch them repaint the tank at the Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home on Monday, Sept. 12, starting at about 9 a.m.

Volunteers washed the tank on Thursday morning. Painting was originally planned for Saturday but was postponed due to the rain. Veterans coming out Monday should bring their own water and lawn chairs.

The M60 Main Battle Tank outside the ENVH was used to train tank crews from the 1960s through '90s by the U.S. Army and Nebraska National Guard. It's equipped with a 105-millimeter cannon.