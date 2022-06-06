Weather wing welcomes new commander

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. -- Members of the 557th Weather Wing held a change of command ceremony May 24, 2022, at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska.

During the tradition filled ceremony, Col. Patrick Williams relinquished command to Col. Bradley Stebbins.

“[Col. Stebbins] has the right set of experience,” said Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh, Sixteenth Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) commander, who presided over the ceremony. “He has served at every echelon in deployed and joint environments and within this community so that he will now be able to take us to the next step.”

Stebbins takes charge of the wing after relinquishing command of the 1st Weather Group May 20, 2022.

“To the Airmen, along with the civilians, of the 557th WW…wherever you may be, spread out across 19 time zones – you are the reason we are here today,” Stebbins said. “To our squadrons who expertly execute global weather operations for the Air Force, Army and our many partners, we thank you all for maintaining vigilance through the wings world-wide network of operating centers.”

Upon leaving the wing, Williams will soon be deploying.

“To the Airmen and civilians of the 557th WW – the Air Force’s weather wing – you are truly, truly amazing,” Williams said. “No matter what challenge was put in front of you, you found a way to innovate a better solution.

You are absolutely the lifeblood of this wing,” he added. “Thank you for contributing, thank you for participating, thank you for making a difference and thank you for giving it your best every single time.”

The 557th WW provides around-the-clock authoritative terrestrial and space-environmental data, analyses, forecasts, threat-warning and threat-mitigation products and services for the Department of Defense, the National Intelligence Community, allied and coalition partners around the world and across multiple security enclaves.