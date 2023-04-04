Jake “Ted” Reibold entered the U.S. Army in September 1944.

After basic training, he returned home for a week. On Jan. 10, 1945, he was assigned to active duty and traveled on a troop train to Ft. Mead, Maryland.

He thought was going to be sent to Germany to fight in World War II. Instead, he received different orders and traveled back across the United States to Seattle, where departed for Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii and was assigned to Pier 39.

Reibold was honorably discharged in August 1946 as an E-6 technical sergeant. Recently, he was thanked and honored for his service to our country at the Trinity Village in Papillion with the presentation of a Quilt of Valor.

Quilts of Valor founder Catherine Roberts describes each quilt as a civilian award. As of Feb. 28, there have been 340,406 quilts around the shoulders of active-duty military and veterans to thank and honor them for their military service since the Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003.

Quilts of Valor is a volunteer organization with over 10,000 members and 650 sewing groups to make quilts to thank and honor our military heroes.