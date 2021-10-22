Bellevue City Council recap: Mayor deems area of Olde Towne blighted, substandard in tie-breaking vote

There are really two sets of criteria for deciding whether an area might or might not be blighted and substandard.

The first set is the more subjective of the two and that includes a substantial number of deteriorated or deteriorating structures; existence of defective or inadequate street layout; faulty lot layout in relation to size, adequacy, accessibility, or usefulness; unsanitary or unsafe conditions; deterioration of site or other improvements, among others.

For an area to be considered blighted and substandard at least one of the criteria from the second set has to be met. Those include things such as unemployment in the designated area is at least 120% of the state or national average or, the one in this case, the average age of the residential or commercial units in the area is at least 40 years.

A complete list of the criteria can be found online at nebraskalegislature.gov.

After the public hearing, the council debated amongst themselves regarding the potential designation.

"Everybody here has said that there will be no negative impact on the neighborhood and the problem is that not one single neighbor wants the designation," Councilman Thomas Burns said.