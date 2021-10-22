Bellevue City Council recap: Mayor deems area of Olde Towne blighted, substandard in tie-breaking vote

Several community members came to voice opposition to their piece of Bellevue being declared blighted and substandard at the Oct. 19 Bellevue City Council meeting.
Mercury Builders and Contractors came to the council meeting to ask the council to declare a portion of Olde Towne Bellevue as blighted and substandard, the first step in its redevelopment plan for the area. The property is legally described as lots 1 through 6, and part of Lots 7 through 11A, lying South and West of Harvell Drive, lots 11B and 12, Block 170, Bellevue; Lots 1 through 12, Block 171, Bellevue; vacated 17th Avenue between Jefferson Street and Franklin Street; and the adjacent rights-of-way of West 16th Avenue, Harvell Drive, Franklin Street, West 18th Avenue, and Jefferson Street.
This request would be the first step of several for the developers in an eventual construction of some residential units.
Community objections included that the future development would bring increased traffic to the area, the development would be a detriment to local wildlife and that the term blighted and substandard, in their eyes, did not fit with their neighborhood.
Mercury Builders and Contractors listed several criteria that they used when determining that this area would warrant designation as blighted and substandard.
Some of the criteria are subjective, but the one criterion that was repeatedly mentioned was that the age of houses was more than 40 years old.
There are really two sets of criteria for deciding whether an area might or might not be blighted and substandard.
The first set is the more subjective of the two and that includes a substantial number of deteriorated or deteriorating structures; existence of defective or inadequate street layout; faulty lot layout in relation to size, adequacy, accessibility, or usefulness; unsanitary or unsafe conditions; deterioration of site or other improvements, among others.
For an area to be considered blighted and substandard at least one of the criteria from the second set has to be met. Those include things such as unemployment in the designated area is at least 120% of the state or national average or, the one in this case, the average age of the residential or commercial units in the area is at least 40 years.
A complete list of the criteria can be found online at nebraskalegislature.gov.
After the public hearing, the council debated amongst themselves regarding the potential designation.
"Everybody here has said that there will be no negative impact on the neighborhood and the problem is that not one single neighbor wants the designation," Councilman Thomas Burns said.
Burns said that while, at this meeting, the council was only discussing the blighted and substandard designation, the neighbors also opposed the future development in the area.
"I know that because I knocked on everyone's door with the exception of a few that didn't answer," Burns said, "We are forcing a change that all the neighbors have said they don't want."
Burns said he could not in good conscience vote for the area to be designated as blighted and substandard.
Mayor Rusty Hike said the council needed to think of the betterment of all of Bellevue.
"We are representing this entire city, so whatever happens across town I would think we would answer it the same way we would here," Hike said.
Hike said he has heard the question of why nothing is ever being done with Olde Town Bellevue many times over the years.
The blighted and substandard designation could eventually lead to Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to assist developers with the cost of future projects. That financing would also need council approval.
"TIF financing is the only way, in my opinion, that you are going to get anything to happen in Olde Town Bellevue," Hike said.
The Bellevue City Council voted in a tie, with Bob Stinson, Don Preister and Burns voting against the proposal. Those in favor of the designation were Kathy Welch, Jerry McCaw and Paul Cook.
Mayor Hike voted in favor of the designation to break the tie.
The next step of the process will include a submitted redevelopment plan, a site plan that lays out what they want to with the property.
With the redevelopment plan, there also comes a rezoning request.
All of these future steps in the process would require a public hearing through the Planning Commission and City Council.
In other action, the Bellevue City Council:
• Approved the third reading of an ordinance that would amend Bellevue Municipal Code by adding new sections regarding additional offenses.
This ordinance comes after a review of Chapter 19 of the Bellevue Municipal Code found that several code violations made more sense to be included in Chapter 20 of the municipal code. Chapter 20 offenses can be cited and enforced by the Bellevue Police Department.
An example of the proposed Section 20 code violations includes that it shall be unlawful to sound any horn, drum or signaling device which creates any unreasonably loud or harsh sound and the sounding of any such device, horn or drum is for any unnecessary and unreasonable period of time.
Another example of a proposed code violation that would now be enforceable by BPD deals with noises that could be made with one’s mouth.
If approved, it shall be unlawful to yell, shout, hoot, whistle or sing on the public streets, particularly between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., or at any time or place so as to annoy or disturb the comfort of persons in the vicinity of the noise.
A complete list of the proposed code violations moving from Chapter 19 to Chapter 20 can be found online at meeting.sparqdata.com/Public/Agenda/Bellevue?meeting=495985.
• Approved the third reading of an ordinance to amend the Bellevue Municipal Code regarding application for plumbing licenses and examination requirements.
• Approved the second reading of an ordinance that would rezone Lots 1 and 2, Kunes Addition Replat One, being a replat of Lot 1, Kunes Addition from RA to RE for the purpose of single-family residential development.
• Approved the event application for the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce and Bellevue Economic Enhancement Foundation for the Nebraska's Official Veteran's Parade on Nov. 6 from 7 a.m. to noon, utilizing Mission Avenue to Franklin Street and ending at Washington Park.
• Approved a site plan for Lot 1, Tregaron Towne Centre Replat Six, for the purpose of a car wash. This is generally located at 22nd Street and Capehart Road.
• Approved a resolution to preserve the city's flexibility in financing capital improvements. This resolution allows the city to make preliminary payments from funds on hand and, if it chooses, the city can reimburse itself from bond proceeds if bonds are issued in the future.
Adoption of this resolution does not require the city to issue any bonds, nor does it create any authority to finance any projects.
• Approved the redevelopment agreement and redevelopment promissory note allowing up to $2,609,077, plus accrued interest, to offset TIF eligible expenses, for Hillcrest Freedom Village, LLC.
• Approved the purchase of new vehicles for the Police Department fleet, not to exceed $261,987.
• Approved the proposal from Midwest Storage Solutions for an evidence storage unit in an amount not to exceed $29,870.
• Approved the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice.
• Approved and authorized the mayor to sign an agreement with Lee Construction, Inc. for the East Bank Stabilization of Mud Creek under Cornhusker Road Bridge in an amount not to exceed $82,785, plus a 10% contingency of $8,278.50, for a total project cost of $91,063.50.
• Approved the request to purchase one Pierce Impel Pumper and additional replacement equipment from MacQueen Equipment in an amount not to exceed $697,250 and authorized the mayor to sign.
The next Bellevue City Council meeting will be on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. at 1500 Wall St. Agendas can be found online at meeting.sparqdata.com/public/Organization/Bellevue.