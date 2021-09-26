Bellevue East football held scoreless against Gretna

The Bellevue East football team was riding high on a two game win streak when they ventured into Friday's game against an undefeated Gretna team.

East's first series was a quick four and out and this would model much of the rest of the game. Gretna quarterback Zane Flores threw a deep touchdown pass to wide receiver TJ Silliman shortly thereafter for the first of many Dragon touchdowns of the night on the way to a 77-0 win.

The Gretna offense and defense proved to be a potent tandem as the score at halftime was 63-0.

By the end of the game Gretna would run 45 plays and have 23 first downs.

East by comparisons, ran 39 plays while only being able to record two first downs.

Flores would throw for a 159 yards, three touchdowns while throwing for a 90% completion rate.

Gretna moves to 5-0 on the year and will look to keep its undefeated record intact against Skutt Catholic at home on Oct. 1. Skutt will certainly be Gretna's toughest opponent yet.

Gretna has yet to play a team this year with a winning record and the combined record of their opponents this year is 9-16.