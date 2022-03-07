Bellevue Little Theatre set to perform 'Grease'

The Bellevue Little Theatre will present the musical "Grease" on weekends, opening Friday, March 11, and closing on March 27.

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

COVID precautions are in place and audience members are requested to wear a mask during the production.

Reservations may be made online at www.bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com or by calling 402-291-1554 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Audience members are invited to dress in 1950s costumes for entry into a drawing for a season ticket for the 2022-23 season.

"Grease" gives the audience a true blast from the past. The 1950s come to life with unforgettable characters from Rydell High. This rollicking musical follows Sandy and Danny as they try to recapture their "Summer Nights." The rock 'n' roll score features hits like "Greased Lightnin'" and "We Go Together."

"Grease" features adult situations and language and is not recommended for those under the age of 13 -- parental discretion is advised.

Todd Uhrmacher is stage director and costume designer for this production, and music director is D. Laureen Pickle. Choreographer is Debbie Massie-Schneweiss. Jenny Cupak-Carroll is stage manager and props master. Joey Lorincz is in charge of set and lighting design.

The cast includes Chloe Rosman, Evan Wohlers, Carli Tomac, Brooke Lewis, Riley Pope, Hannah Post, Adam J. Fulbright, Rider Mattheis, Nick LeMay, Donovan Carr, Heather Wilhelm, Natalie Schwartzenberger, Xavier Carr, Jared Dominguez, Kyle Avery, Miyronje “Mimi” Rone, Eric Cavanaugh, Felicia Ariza, Matt Lewis and Erica Nett.

The Bellevue Little Theatre is located at 203 W Mission Ave.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.