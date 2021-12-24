Bellevue resident finishes as top 10 finalist in Feline Foster Heroes' contest

Alexa Ferreyra Peterson of Bellevue is one of 10 finalists for Greater Good Charities' annual Feline Foster Heroes Contest, which is supported by Royal Canin.

The contest honors and rewards people that selflessly open their homes and hearts to homeless cats and kittens.

Peterson was nominated for the award in recognition of her efforts to support vulnerable felines on their journey toward a forever loving home.

A feline advocate since the age of 12, Peterson has volunteered nearly 1,500 hours a year to Foster Kitten Project rescue organization, as well as supports 15 to 20 feline fosters annually.

Only 16, Peterson is the youngest volunteer member of the Foster Kitten Project team and even manages application checks.

Peterson was selected as one of 10 finalists by a panel of judges.

"My family has been rescuing cats basically off the street since I was a little girl. So, it's really been instilled in me to rescue animals and we have like physically rescued our cats off the street," Peterson said.

A lot of the work Peterson does with foster cats is getting feral kittens socialized and ready for adoption.

"We just got a group of five kittens and they were completely feral and they're very young. So, when they're young and kind of thorough like that, it's kind of easier to socialize them than a cat that's fully grown. So, I have to work with them every single day to get them to be able to trust me in order to do things like pet them and pick them up," Peterson said.

Peterson specifically works with the Foster Kitten project, an organization that is the only in Nebraska that takes in feral kittens who have to be bottle-fed.

Petersons said she is glad her mom nominated her for the contest.

"I don't even realize how much work I really do because it's just part of my everyday life and it's not usual of other people my age, but it's something that I've always lived with. So, it's pretty normal to me to work with animals every day," Peterson said.

