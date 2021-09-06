Bellevue West struggles in weekend softball tourney

The Bellevue West Thunderbirds varsity softball team has now dropped four games in a row after going 0-3 in the Millard North softball invite tournament over the weekend.

The Thunderbirds’ week began with a matchup against Elkhorn North Thursday, Sept. 2, in what ended in a 14-0 blowout victory by the Wolves. After the loss, Bellevue West then turned their attention towards Millard South on Friday in their opening round matchup of the Millard North invite.

Millard South jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as they ran away with a 13-0 victory, shutting out Bellevue West for the second time in two games. Game two of Friday’s tournament action featured a matchup with Elkhorn South and, although the T-Birds ended their scoring drought, they still couldn’t steal the win.

The Storm would beat the T-Birds 9-8, but Taylor Phephles had three hits and four RBIs, Makayla Mitchell was two for two with three runs, Haley DeMontel scored two runs on two hits and Daytona Hall managed two RBIs.

The fourth and final game of the tournament for Bellevue West took place Saturday morning against a tough Grand Island team. The Islanders kept the T-Birds offense in check and had a couple big innings to run away with a 14-6 win.

After the tournament, Bellevue West was at a 3-8 regular season record heading into Tuesday’s contest against rival Bellevue East. The game ended after the Leader’s press time.

