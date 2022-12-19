Bellevue police begin testing all-electric vehicle on road patrol

All-electric vehicles are increasingly becoming a common sight on the area's roadways.

The Bellevue Police Department recently joined the trend by deploying its first all-electric road patrol vehicle, a Ford Mustang Mach-E SVU.

Bellevue Police Officer Jess Manning said the department in the first in Nebraska to begin testing an electric car as a marked cruiser, with the Mach-E and others used in a handful of law enforcement agencies across the country.

"We pride ourselves on being the forefront of exploration and pioneering new things," Jess Manning said. "Bellevue's slogan is, 'We influence the world,' and the Bellevue Police Department is proud to be the first police department in the state of Nebraska to have an all-electric police patrol vehicle."

Manning said the Mach-E is not yet certified by Ford as a pursuit vehicle, but the Michigan State Police have extensively tested it for acceleration, braking, top speed, pursuits and emergency handling and gave the vehicle a passing grade.

"In addition, the New York Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security have purchased and utilized all-electric Mach-E's for police patrol purposes," Manning said.

The department plans to use the one cruiser for testing. There are no immediate plans to begin replacing other vehicles or converting to an all-electric fleet.

"This is a new concept," Manning said.

Among the goals of testing is to determine how a 12-hour shift works with a batter that requires hours to be fully charged and how the batter life handles with regular use, to include computers and other specialized equipment installed in police vehicles.

"Instead of being behind the curve and waiting for this to come upon us, we wanted to step out and do some exploring and figure out what works and what doesn't and be part of that conversation for the future," Manning said.

The Bellevue department has been interested in an all-electric vehicle for some time, but the decision to begin testing one came after a traditional cruisers was totaled in a crash.

"The insurance money received from that had to be spent this year or else that would expire," Manning said.

Supply chain issues meant it could take months to get a replacement, making getting a new Ford Explorer Police Interceptor unrealistic.

"This was the perfect time to buy a Mach-E and test out an all-electric vehicle for policing purposes," Manning said.

The Mach-E was received within three months using the insurance money. The majority of the department's fleet is made up of hybrid Ford Explorers, Manning said, and the department is phasing out all-gas vehicles in favor of hybrids.

The cost for the Mach-E was roughly the same -- within a thousand dollars of the Ford Explorer's $48,000 price tag. Upfitting on the electric SVU was performed by 911 Custom in Overland Park, Kansas.

Manning said the Mach-E is being tested for practical use, so it won't just be brought out for special occasions. The goal is to have every officer doing road patrol have the chance to drive it and provide feedback as the department evaluates its future use.

Tesla was also evaluated for the testing, but Manning said it didn't receive as favorable of a review as the Ford vehicle.

The Mach-E has two electric motors, one on each end. It has 266 horsepower and 428 pounds per foot of torque -- "a little bit different than your average civilian one" -- and it has 18-inch tours. It can go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds.

Currently, the Mach-E cannot be used to transport vehicles because a passenger petition is not available to install. It can perform any other function of the road patrol shifts.

Going from an empty battery to 100% charged would take about 11 hours, Manning said, but it isn't clear how the department will charge it -- whether it will aim to keep it between 30% and 80% to extend battery life, which requires maybe five or six hours, or if it will keep it topped off at 100% to ensure it can last as long as possible on the road, albeit with accelerated battery decline as the vehicle ages.

Manning said she's not sure whether the Mach-E would be kept idling or be turned off, which could also impact the battery life -- and damages all-gas engines as well.

"At this time, I expect indefinite testing to see how it runs over a lifetime versus the other cars," Manning said.