180th Street and Cornhusker Road intersection to close for construction

Starting May 25, portions of 180th Street and Cornhusker Road will close for the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of the two roads.

180th Street will be closed from Palisades Drive to Camelback Drive. Cornhusker Road will be closed from 178th to 181st streets.

Access to adjoining properties will be maintained throughout construction. Cornhusker Road west of 181st Street to 188th Street will remain open to local traffic only.

Construction of the roundabout is expected to be complete later this summer.

This project is part of the CONNECTSarpy — West Sarpy roadway program, which is transforming roadway connectivity in a nine-square-mile area of northwestern Sarpy County. For more information about this project and the CONNECTSarpy-West Sarpy program, visit CONNECTSarpy.com.

