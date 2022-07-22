2 Bellevue Girl Scouts earn organization's highest award

Five Sarpy County Girl Scouts reached the highest achievement in the youth organization.

They were among the 22 girls who received the Girl Scout Gold Award during a ceremony July 14. The Sarpy County honorees were Madison Eisert, Karen Kalilangwe and Fiona Miller, all of Papillion, as well as Tia Chism and Eme Starbuck, both of Bellevue.

Their community projects — a required element to receive such a distinction — largely focused on diversity.

“Using strategic thinking, collaboration, problem solving and time management, this year’s Gold Award Girl Scouts addressed pressing issues becoming the future leaders the world needs,” according to a news release.

Kalilangwe and Chism both placed their efforts into education about race.

Motivated for change by 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, Kalilangwe created a reading program called #ReadWoke for students and staff. If they read at least two books about racial and ethnic diversity, then fill out a summary form, they received a free T-shirt.

Kalilangwe also virtually hosted children’s author Rita Williams-Garcia, who spoke to elementary students on the significance of reading about different cultures.

Meanwhile, after recognizing that schools are lacking education on people of color, Chism designed curriculum to enhance diversity education. It teaches younger students about people of color and their accomplishments through games, educational books and puppet shows.

Miller also worked to improve schools, focusing on special education. She noticed students at Patch Elementary School were feeling overwhelmed when trying to finish their schoolwork. So, she worked with a special education counselor to create a sensory path.

The space allows students to perform simple, calming activities like jumping and patting. It’s intended to reduce their anxiety.

A longtime Rose Theater member, Starbuck considered arts education and literacy. She built and installed Little Free Libraries at both Rose locations. She hopes it will encourage people to go inside the theater to learn more about it, while providing accessible reading materials.

Lastly, Eisert’s project was called “Merry Thriftmas.” In partnership with Goodwill, this pilot program helped families in need.

Eisert worked with volunteers to adorn display windows with holiday decorations and gifts donated by businesses. The items were then given to families in need. This program has grown to Goodwills across two states.

“Gold Award Girl Scouts are high school activists who change the world through extraordinary leadership and passion by tackling local, national, or global issues,” the Girl Scouts said in a news release.