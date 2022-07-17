2 Bellevue West students place 6th at national speech competition

Bellevue West High School students Robyn Boyland and Tamyia Bender made history last month.

Forensics head coach Becca Hier said the duo advanced to the final round of this year’s National Speech and Debate Association competition.

Never before have two students from the same Nebraskan school both made the final stage, she said.

“It’s crazy, to say the least … to know that you’ve achieved something that’s not been achieved before,” Bender said.

Through 13 rounds of speech, they both placed sixth in their competition sections. This was out of the more than 200 students performing per category at the competition in Louisville, Kentucky.

Meanwhile, the school’s team earned the School of Excellence Award, placing them in the top 20 speech programs in the country.

“I learned to not give up on myself,” Bender said. “I remember before each round telling myself that I am here to share a message and I deserve to be here.”

Being the competition's first year back since the COVID-19 pandemic, the experience was a bit unconventional in order to keep students safe. Some of the rounds were held in dorm rooms, while other students waited outside in the summer heat to limit possible exposure.

All 13 times Boyland performed in the Program Oral Interpretation category, she said her message resonated with her a little bit more.

“The overarching theme was about black tokenism and how black women have, through assimilation — especially through our hair — changed ourselves in order to appeal to white society,” Boyland said.

The recent graduate said her speech follows a Black woman whose hair, after swimming, dries naturally. It’s about the woman recognizing who she is and regaining self confidence.

Bender’s Oratory speech was also about Black acceptance. She spoke on the effects of Black plus-size women being underrepresented in the body positivity movement. After sharing these meaningful messages, the girls said some audience members came up to them crying.

In their final performance, Hier said both Boyland and Bender received standing ovations in the middle and the end of their speeches.

“To see that message and their hard work resonate with 10,000 other people is phenomenal,” Hier said. “It is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced.”

Hier, who started coaching forensics 15 years ago, said she never expected to have a student make it to the last round of the national competition.

The experience reaffirmed what she was taught as a young coach — that the most important part of this experience is about the student’s message. That’s what Boyland and Bender focused on, Hier said, which the coach attributes to much of their success.

Videos of their speeches will be posted on the National Speech and Debate Association website, Hier said, which future school teams will utilize.

“Their two performances will be performances that are used to teach the rest of the country for years,” she said.

Soon, Boyland will be off to college at Harvard University. Bender, who will be a senior this upcoming school year, said she’s going to spend her last moments of high school focusing on improving her speaking skills.

This summer, Bender will participate in the University of Nebraska at Lincoln’s Cornhusker Forensics Summer Institute to prepare her for the upcoming year. Then, Bender will utilize this competition’s feedback to hone her craft.

Because of how she placed at nationals, Bender is pre-qualified for the competition again this upcoming school year. She’s excited for the tournament, which will take place in Arizona.