2 Sarpy County candidates dropped from general election ballot

A missed filing deadline for a Nebraska financial disclosure form has led to two candidates becoming ineligible to appear on the November general elections ballot in Sarpy County.

Kim Young, a Democrat running for Sarpy County treasurer, and Matt Lorence, a Libertarian candidate for clerk of the District Court, were both expected to automatically advance following the May 10 primary.

However, Young and Lorence received notification at the end of May from the Sarpy County Election Commission that their candidacies are invalid. Neither candidate filed a Statement of Financial Interest form from the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

The NADC C-1 form is an 11-item document that requires candidates to list any sources of income, property or other financial interests over $1,000, as well as business associations and debts. Frank Daley, executive director of the NADC, said the deadline to file was March 1. With a five business-day grace period, March 9 was the final day forms could be submitted.

Daley said his office compiles a list of candidates who have and have not submitted forms for county officials to review. Emily Ethington, Sarpy County election commissioner, said Nebraska statute is clear: If the NADC form is not submitted, a person cannot be a candidate.

Young and Charlene Ligon, chair of the Sarpy County Democratic Party, said legal consultation affirmed the county’s decision. But they feel the process should have been made clearer — especially for first time candidates.

“I just believe that I should have been notified before the end of May (after both the deadline and the primary),” Young said. “I think a lot of it has to do with the experience of the current election commissioner.”

Ethington said every candidate received a checklist of necessary requirements. Young, who filed in January, said she only received a copy of her candidate form and fee receipt.

Lorence, who tried to run for sheriff in this year’s election before shifting to the court clerkship, said he was alerted to the NADC form but that it “slipped through the cracks.” As the chair of the Sarpy County Libertarian Party, Lorence plans to run for sheriff in 2026.

“I am learning from my mistakes,” he said.