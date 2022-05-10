2022 Primary Election results

The polls have closed as of 8 p.m. and election reporting begins.

This first round release of results included early voting ballots, according to the Sarpy County Election Commission. As of 8:50 p.m., ballots from the midday pickup from polling places were added. While all the precincts have reported some of the vote, the count is not complete.

We are covering the following contested Sarpy County races in the Nebraska primary:

Sarpy County Treasurer

The Sarpy County Treasurer’s race in the fall looks to be between newly-appointed treasurer Trace Jones with 39.09% (2,843 votes) and Doug Cook with 36.23% (2,635 votes). Impeached former treasurer Brian Zuger lags behind with 24.39% (1,774 votes).

Papillion City Council, Ward 1

In the race for Papillion City Council, Omaha’s planning director is ahead with 50.79% (288 votes), with Michael Tiedeman, Robert Trummer and Joe Hunter all in the teens, fighting for second place. Only 567 votes are in.

Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education

Papillion’s most contested race, the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education, has produced a surprise with insurgent candidate Brittany Holtmeyer in the lead with 1,786 votes for 16.24%.

Holtmeyer has been a long-time critic of the PLCS board. She frequently testifies in Papillion and surrounding area governmental meetings against conservative hot topics like mask use and critical race theory.

Following close behind are incumbent board president Brian Lodes with 12.95% (1,424 votes), former board member Patricia Conway-Boyd with 12.89% (1,418 votes), five-time incumbent Fred Tafoya with 15.07& (1,657 votes), Omaha City Clerk Elizabeth Butler with 12.22% (1,344 votes), and incumbent SuAnn Witt with 11.86% (1,304 votes).

Six of the eight candidates vying for the board advance the November 8 general election. Following far behind are Loan Eby with 6.54% (719 votes), Whitley Red with 6.27% (690 votes) and Santha Ann Walters with 5.75% (632 votes). There are 24 write-ins.

Bellevue Mayor

Bellevue Economic Development

Legislative District 14

With a total of 2,673 ballots cast, John Arch and Cori Villegas will face off this fall for Legislative District 14. Arch received nearly 60% of the vote with 1,595 votes; Villegas received 603.

Gretna Public Schools Board of Education

In the Gretna School Board race, 10 candidates are vying for three seats. Nearly 5,000 votes have been cast as of 8:50 p.m. Incumbent Mark R. Hauptman remains leading at 13.16% or 642 votes, followed by Blake Turpen at 13.35% or 651. Incumbent Ann Sackett Wright follows at 12.69% (619 votes), followed by Lori Lowry at 11.56% or 564 votes.

Greg Beach is next at 9.23% (450 votes), then Lance R. Molina at 8.92% (435 votes.) Jenna L. Garcia is close behind with 410 votes (8.41%), followed by Steve Rogers at 386 votes (7.91%.) Ronald R. Johns is at 7.75% (378 votes) and Gabriel Garcia is at 6.81% (332 votes.)