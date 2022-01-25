Aaron Thumann named Bellevue East head football coach

Bellevue Public Schools announced Aaron Thumann as the next head varsity football coach at Bellevue East High School, beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

Thumann currently serves as an assistant coach for the Bellevue East varsity football team (quarterback coach) and is a physical education teacher at Fort Crook and Twin Ridge Elementary schools.

He came to BPS from Schuyler Public Schools, where he served as head and assistant varsity football coach and assistant middle school football coach from 2008 to 2021.

Chad Holtz, Bellevue East activity director, said Thumann's enthusiasm and relationship with the students were traits that stood out most to him during the interview process.

"Kids really enjoy working with him, we've gotten a lot of positive responses and the coaches really like working with him as well," Holtz said.

Holtz said Thumann knows the opportunities ahead for the Bellevue East football team.

"I think the main thing is our goal is to continue to develop the relationship with BJSA and to really get that accountability and buy-in from the kids," Holtz said.

East is coming off a 2-7 2021 season. Holtz said the focus is more on improvement than wins and losses.

"We want to see improvement and we feel like if we can improve that four, five, six wins, those types of things will start coming, hopefully sooner than later," Holtz said.

Thumann said he is looking forward to stepping into the head coach role.

"This is a wonderful school district with some amazing teachers and coaches and administrators and it has some amazing kids as well," he said.

Thumann said he enjoyed his stint as the quarterback coach and his experience at Bellevue East has been wonderful.

"The kids are amazing and they're hungry to get better and to grow and to learn. They want to be successful like any kid does but you can just really sense that from them," Thumann said.

Thumann said there are, undoubtedly, challenges ahead for the Bellevue East football team.

"I've never been someone to shy away from a challenge," he said. "It's something that I feel like I can make the biggest impact in these situations, and a lot of times, in situations like that, these are the types of people that need someone to really believe them and that's the type of person I am."

Thumann will replace Nathan Liess, who served as head coach for Bellevue East from 2018 to 2021.

