After helping detain an erratic woman, three receive awards

Bryan Freel of Plattsmouth, Darnell Jackson of Omaha and Jose Mora of Bellevue were enjoying “Top Gun: Maverick” at Bellevue’s Marcus Twin Creek Cinema on June 18. That was, until they heard loud crying from an audience member.

They all said they tried to ignore the hysterical woman, attributing her tears to the emotional scene playing out. But as the sound grew more intense, and the woman began erratically walking back and forth, waving her arms, it became clear she was on drugs, they said.

Sarpy County Sheriff's Office Investigator Amanda Volmer — working off duty in a theater security position — told the woman to sit down, according to a Sarpy County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. When the woman refused, Volmer attempted unsuccessfully to remove her from the theater, it states.

The combative Woman started attacking Volmer — beating her, grabbing her hair and scratching her, the men said. Volmer successfully got the woman on the ground, but worried whether she’d be able to hang on until the help she called arrived.

That’s when Freel, Jackson and Mora jumped in to help detain the woman. They all said they didn’t think, just reacted.

“I sprinted up there immediately, without a second thought,” Mora said.

Holding her arms and legs down, the men assisted Volmer in keeping the woman, who Mora said was very strong, on the floor. Jackson used a wrestling move. He said between the four of them, she was anchored to the ground.

Meanwhile, Freel said, people were “going crazy” in the theater. The movie stopped, and everyone else evacuated.

These four held her down, keeping others safe until the Bellevue Police Officers and Sarpy Sheriff's Deputies arrived.

Once help came, Freel said walking out of the theater was “surreal.” Lots of people were shooting videos, and his wife Jolene was crying. His children Josey, Nataley and Ashley all said what he did was awesome.

For Freel, Jackson and Mora’s efforts, all three received Citizen Recognition Awards on Aug. 30, presented by Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis.

Davis said the department including Volmer was very thankful for everything they did to help out.

“The department is very thankful to these gentlemen,” Davis said during the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners Meeting presentation. “We appreciate it, and for that reason, we want to give you guys these awards.”

They all said that though it feels good to be recognized, that’s not at all why they did what they did. Everyone should help in situations like this however they can, they said.

“I just hope there’s somebody out there, if I was in need of help, that would react the same way,” Freel said.

Jackson said he was happy to help out law enforcement, who are largely, including Volmer, heroes, despite their reputation.

“Of course on a tree there’s always one bad apple,” Jackson said. “There’s a whole bunch of good apples when it comes to the Sheriff’s Department at Sarpy County.”