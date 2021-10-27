Air Force veteran looks to enrich homes with Something Different Décor

Bellevue home decorators will soon have another option when it comes to where they get their next eye-drawing piece.
Carla McDaniel, an Air Force veteran with just shy of 20 years of service, is looking to brighten up homes with her latest business, Something Different Décor.
McDaniel said the idea for the store came about after she was trying to pass the time while waiting for a much-needed knee surgery. After her years of service in the military and playing volleyball for the Air Force, McDaniel is 100% disabled.
McDaniel started with two peacocks that were an unpleasant shade of green and began to customize them.
“After painting it, I said, oh, let me put a little glitter paint on the wings so it could expand out and then I said, oh, let me put some gems on it and it came out really pretty,” McDaniel said.
Since the peacock, and as stores have begun opening again, McDaniel has been able to collect more decorative items such as elephants, tall Buddhist statues and more.
She said in December of 2020, she had around 10 items, but now that amount has swelled to about 5,000.
After some encouragement from a friend, McDaniel began to think about opening up a store centered on décor.
McDaniel is not a newcomer when it comes to running a business and her background in the finance department in the Air Force has her set up for success in this latest venture.
Around her 10th year in the Air Force, she started a businesses as part of American Income Life and began to sell insurance. She would go on to become the first African American woman to become a state director, running an entire state by herself, as part of her insurance businesses.
McDaniel, who used to live in Papillion, said it was because of her success as the state director in South Carolina that she got her nickname “Empress Cam.” Cam being representative of her full name, Carla Alexandra McDaniel.
Even after three different retirements from three jobs, McDaniel is keeping busy even outside of the store.
“I always used to say, what am I going to do when I grow up? Even though I took, a little close to 10 years off, I still traveled. I write and I’m working on a movie script right now,” McDaniel said.
Something Different Décor will have a wide array of things for those interested and even have canes that have been customized by McDaniel’s father.
Examples of items being sold include hand-painted, crafted decorative items.
Customers can also bring in their personal items they want the store to decorate for them. Those interested in the store can also place special orders for McDaniel to find for them.
Repairs for decorative items will also be available using gems and paint.