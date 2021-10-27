Air Force veteran looks to enrich homes with Something Different Décor

Bellevue home decorators will soon have another option when it comes to where they get their next eye-drawing piece.

Carla McDaniel, an Air Force veteran with just shy of 20 years of service, is looking to brighten up homes with her latest business, Something Different Décor.

McDaniel said the idea for the store came about after she was trying to pass the time while waiting for a much-needed knee surgery. After her years of service in the military and playing volleyball for the Air Force, McDaniel is 100% disabled.

McDaniel started with two peacocks that were an unpleasant shade of green and began to customize them.

“After painting it, I said, oh, let me put a little glitter paint on the wings so it could expand out and then I said, oh, let me put some gems on it and it came out really pretty,” McDaniel said.

Since the peacock, and as stores have begun opening again, McDaniel has been able to collect more decorative items such as elephants, tall Buddhist statues and more.

She said in December of 2020, she had around 10 items, but now that amount has swelled to about 5,000.

After some encouragement from a friend, McDaniel began to think about opening up a store centered on décor.