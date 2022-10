All-in-One Election Guide

Candidate profiles as collected by the Bellevue Leader, Papillion Times and Gretna Breeze for the 2022 general election.

For Representative in Congress District 1

Republican:

Mike Flood

Democratic:

For Representative in Congress District 2

Republican:

Candidate Profile: Don Bacon For Representative in Congress District 2

Democratic:

Tony Vargas

For Governor & Lieutenant Governor

Republican:

Democratic:

Libertarian:

For Secretary of State

Republican:

Bob Evnen

For State Treasurer

Republican:

John Murante

Libertarian:

For Attorney General

Republican:

Mike Hilgers

Legal Marijuana NOW:

Larry Bolinger

For Auditor of Public Accounts

Republican:

Mike Foley

Libertarian:

Gene Siadek

Legal Marijuana NOW:

For County Commissioner District 2

Republican:

David Klug

For County Commissioner District 5

Republican:

For County Assessor

Republican:

For County Attorney

Republican:

Lee Polikov

For County Clerk/Register of Deeds

Republican:

Deb Houghtaling

For Clerk of the District Court

Republican:

Dori Heath

For County Treasurer

Republican:

For County Sheriff

Republican:

Jeffrey L. Davis

For County Engineer

Republican:

Denny Wilson

For Member of the Legislature District 14

Candidate Profile: John Arch For Member of the Legislature District 14

Candidate Profile: Cori Villegas For Member of the Legislature District 14

For Member of the Legislature District 36

Candidate Profile: Angie Lauritsen For Member of the Legislature District 36

Candidate Profile: Rick Holdcroft For Member of the Legislature District 36

Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District

For Board of Directors Subdistrict 8

Tim N. Fowler

Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District

For Board of Directors Subdistrict 10

Kevyn Sopinski

Metropolitan Utilities District of Omaha

For Member of Board of Directors District 7

Candidate Profile: Scott Murray For Member of Board of Directors District 7 for Metropolitan Utilities District of Omaha

Bob Sidzyik

Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) Subdivision 4

Candidate Profile: Matt Core Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) Subdivision 4

Candidate Profile: Jim Grotrian Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) Subdivision 4

Metropolitan Community College

For Board of Governors District 1

Phillip Klein

Mark Stoj

Metropolitan Community College

For Board of Governors District 5

Connor Orr

Candidate Profile: Theresa Love-Hug For Board of Governors District 5 for Metropolitan Community College

Metropolitan Community College

For Board of Governors At Large

Candidate Profile: Kristen DuPree For Board of Governors At Large for Metropolitan Community College

John M. McCarthy

Douglas-Sarpy Learning Community

For Coordinating Council District 5

Candidate Profile: Andy Allen For Douglas-Sarpy Learning Community Coordinating Council District 5

Candidate Profile: Erik Servellon For Douglas-Sarpy Learning Community Coordinating Council District 5

Tonya Ward

Douglas Brady

Educational Services Unit No. 3 District 5

Brett Kuhn

Educational Services Unit No. 3 District 7

Brenda Sherman

For Mayor of Bellevue

Rusty Hike

For Member of Bellevue City Council Ward 2

Candidate Profile: Richard Casey For Member of Bellevue City Council Ward 2

For Member of Bellevue City Council Ward 4

Candidate Profile: Kathy Welch For Member of Bellevue City Council Ward 4

Candidate Profile: Bruce Yoder For Member of Bellevue City Council Ward 4

For Member of Bellevue City Council Ward 6

Jerry McCaw

For Member of La Vista City Council Ward 1

Kim J.Thomas

For Member of La Vista City Council Ward 2

Kelly R. Sell

For Member of La Vista City Council Ward 3

Alan W. Ronan

For Member of La Vista City Council Ward 4

Kevin Wetuski

For Mayor of Papillion

David P. Black

For Member of Papillion City Council Ward 1

Candidate Profile: Michael Tiedeman For Member of Papillion City Council Ward 1

Candidate Profile: David Fanslau For Member of Papillion City Council Ward 1

For Member of Papillion City Council Ward 2

Candidate Profile: Steve Engberg For Member of Papillion City Council Ward 2

Candidate Profile: Loreen Reynante For Member of Papillion City Council Ward 2

For Member of Papillion City Council Ward 3

Becky Hoch

Candidate Profile: Steve Sunde For Member of Papillion City Council Ward 3

For Member of Papillion City Council Ward 4

Tom Mumgaard

Candidate Profile: Autumn Sky Burns For Member of Papillion City Council Ward 4

For Member of Gretna City Council Ward 3

Candidate Profile: Bill Proctor For Member of Gretna City Council Ward 3

For Member of Gretna City Council Ward 4

Jeremy Westengaard

For Mayor of Springfield

Robert Roseland

For Member of Springfield City Council At-Large

Michael Herzog

Candidate Profile: Kacie Murtha For Member of Springfield City Council At-Large

For Bellevue Public School Board District 1

Candidate Profile: Jim Moudry For Bellevue Public School Board District 1

Candidate Profile: Phil Davidson For Bellevue Public School Board District 1

Candidate Profile: Maureen McNamara For Bellevue Public School Board District 1

Candidate Profile: Nina Wolford For Bellevue Public School Board District 1

Candidate Profile: Mary Moore Salem For Bellevue Public School Board District 1

Candidate Profile: Christine Clerc​ For Bellevue Public School Board District 1

For Papillion-La Vista Community School Board District 27

Candidate Profile: SuAnn Witt For Papillion-La Vista Community School Board District 27

Candidate Profile: Fred Tafoya For Papillion-La Vista Community School Board District 27

Candidate Profile: Elizabeth Butler For Papillion-La Vista Community School Board District 27

Candidate Profile: Brittany Holtmeyer For Papillion-La Vista Community School Board District 27

Candidate Profile: Patricia Conway-Boyd For Papillion-La Vista Community School Board District 27

For Springfield-Platteview Community School Board District 46

Candidate Profile: Brian Osborn For Springfield-Platteview Community School Board District 46

Candidate Profile: Lee Smith For Springfield-Platteview Community School Board District 46

Candidate Profile: Darren Carlson For Springfield-Platteview Community School Board District 46

Candidate Profile: Steven L. Stehlik For Springfield-Platteview Community School Board District 46

For Gretna Public School Board District 37

Candidate Profile: Mark Hauptman For Gretna Public School Board District 37

Candidate Profile: Ann Wright For Gretna Public School Board District 37

Candidate Profile: Greg Beach For Gretna Public School Board District 37

Blake Turpen

Candidate Profile: Lori Lowry For Gretna Public School Board District 37

For Louisville Public School Board District 32

Andy Mixan

Daniel Witte

Janice Armbrust

Jackie Heard

Sara B.Quam

Micah R. Kohles

For Millard Public School Board District 17

Stacy Jolley

Lisa Schoenberger

Mark Krueger

Sean Swanson

Mike Kennedy

Terry Dale

For Omaha Public School Board Subdistrict 8

Margo R. Juarez

Carl G. Satterfield, Jr.

For Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools District 1

Russell Westerhold

Kylie Heflin

“Shall this Judge be retained in office?”

Chief Justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court

Michael G. Heavican

Judge of the Nebraska Supreme Court District 3

William Cassel

Judge of the Nebraska Supreme Court District 4

Jonathan Papik

Judge of the Court of Appeals District 3

Francie Riedmann Weis

Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court

Daniel R. Fridrich

James R.Coe

John R. Hoffert

Judge of the District Court District 2

Nathan B.Cox

Judge of the County Court District 2

David J. Partsch

Proposed Amendment No. 1

Voter ID Constitutional Amendment Initiative 432

Minimum Wage Increase Initiative 433

CITY OF BELLEVUE

Proposition No. 1

CITY OF LA VISTA

Proposal to Impose Occupation Tax on Restaurants and Drinking Places At Fixed 2.5% Rate

CITY OF LA VISTA

Proposal to Continue Additional One-half of One Percent (1/2%) City Sales and Use Ta