ALTA Good Deeds Foundation awards grant to Bellevue Together

The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation announced on March 15 they have awarded $6,000 to Bellevue Together, Inc.

Thomas Low, commercial underwriter at Titlecore National, LLC in Bellevue, nominated the nonprofit to receive the grant because of the organization’s efforts to support Bellevue Public School families.

Bellevue Together is one of 21 nonprofit organizations across the United States that received a grant this month from the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation.

“The Board of the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation was excited to review more than 70 applications from ALTA members nominating organizations that have made a significant impact on their communities,” said Foundation Board Chair Mary O’Donnell, president and CEO of Westcor Land Title Insurance Co. in Maitland, Fla. “The Foundation was created with the belief that ‘good deeds grow communities,’ and we are delighted to award these grants and prepare for the next round in the fall.”

“We are honored to be the recipient of this grant from the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation,” said Suzanne Quinn, co-founder and president of Bellevue Together in a press release. “Our organization will use this grant to increase our capacity to support Bellevue Public School families in need.”