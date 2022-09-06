Amid teacher shortage, BU rolls out new education endorsements

The director of Bellevue University’s teacher education program says schools are in crisis.

With baby boomers retiring and the pandemic resulting in mass exhaustion-related resignations, Susan Alford said schools are in dire need of educators.

If this goes unaddressed, Alford said the problem will continue to grow.

The shortage pushed Bellevue University to expand its teacher education endorsements — an established plan that was accelerated to meet the current needs of schools.

This semester, BU expanded its teacher education degree track to include an elementary school program, which focuses on teaching kindergarten through sixth grade. Previously, the college only offered a secondary education program, which specializes in teaching seventh through 12th grades.

Also new at BU are special education and English as a Second Language endorsements. These specialties are tacked onto the elementary or secondary programs.

Alford said BU wants teachers to be able to include students whose primary language isn’t English in their lesson plans.

“Every classroom has students like that,” Alford said. “It makes you a better teacher.”

Alford said this extension added three full time faculty positions and about six adjunct professors. Nearly a dozen already enrolled students have expressed interest in the elementary school track so far.

Sometime this fall, the education department will be moving into another building on BU’s campus. Model classrooms will give students the opportunity to practice teaching in a realistic environment.

More than 125 hours of practical field experience are required to obtain an education degree, as well as a semester of student teaching, according to a program brochure. Typically, Alford said that’s going to take a traditional full time student four years to complete.

That length could be more or less, depending on whether the student already holds a bachelor’s degree or whether they are attending school part-time.

Classes can be taken in the evening or some online, Alford said.

Offering classes later in the day makes it easier for those working full time to switch careers into education, she said. She said many students with bachelor’s degrees take advantage of this flexibility with the secondary education track.

Alford said BU is always trying to think of innovative ways to include more people in their education programs. It’s all intended to help schools hire more teachers and offer smaller class sizes to better meet the needs of students.

Though it takes time to become a teacher, Alford said BU is trying to streamline that process without sacrificing quality.

“The severe teacher shortage has made us aware that we need to find better ways to get students through, into teaching faster,” Alford said. “Anyway that we can work with them to make it easier to become teachers, that’s what we’re trying to do.”