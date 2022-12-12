Andahl honored by Women on a Mission for Change

Michelle Andahl, president and CEO of the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce & Community, was honored with the 2022 Legacy Award from Omaha’s Women on a Mission for Change.

The area nonprofit works to empower current and future leaders with the tools and knowledge to improve themselves and their communities, said Gina Ponce, president and founder of WMC.

"It is to provide resources for women and girls to have all the opportunities to make their lives complete and whole. To go back, serve their communities, and pass on whatever they learned and whatever they have gained," Ponce said.

Ponce, director of Latino Community Outreach and the El Camino Latino Center at Bellevue University, said 10 women including Andahl were honored at this year’s gala celebration in October.

She said Andahl, who previously was Sarpy County's election commissioner, was recognized for her work with the Boy Scouts, children in foster care and honoring area veterans.

"She is a well-hidden secret where she did all that, but no one really knew about. We wanted people to know," Ponce said.

Other award winners in 2022 included the Rev. Charlotte Abram of Living Hope United Methodist Church, Douglas County Chief Deputy Treasurer Jane Alexander and Gladys Harrison, owner of Big Mama's restaurant.

Andahl said being nominated was surprising.

“I know that Women on a Mission is dedicated to mentoring younger women and showing them how to develop into their future, and it meant a lot to me." Andahl said. "It's about trying to make a difference and being good to the other people in your community."