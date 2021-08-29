 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Annual Rod and Gun Club event reels in family fun
0 comments

Annual Rod and Gun Club event reels in family fun

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bellevue Rod and Gun Club, 1801 LaPlatte Road, hosted its sixth annual Special Needs Family Fishing Expo on Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Children of all ages and their families were invited to participate.

Children were introduced to the techniques and laws of fishing, got hands-on experience trying their luck in the club's lake, took hayrack rides and participated in the traditional Japanese fish printing called Gyotaku.

The event was free and all gear and bait were provided, along with lunch for all participants.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert