Annual Rod and Gun Club event reels in family fun

The Bellevue Rod and Gun Club, 1801 LaPlatte Road, hosted its sixth annual Special Needs Family Fishing Expo on Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Children of all ages and their families were invited to participate.

Children were introduced to the techniques and laws of fishing, got hands-on experience trying their luck in the club's lake, took hayrack rides and participated in the traditional Japanese fish printing called Gyotaku.

The event was free and all gear and bait were provided, along with lunch for all participants.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.