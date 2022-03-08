Arden Jenkins sets state deadlift record and captures state title in powerlifting

To say Arden Jenkins is strong is an understatement.

The blood, sweat and viral TikTok videos prove it.

The Bellevue West High School senior and University of Mary football commit won a state title in powerlifting on Feb. 27 in Fremont. Jenkins not only won the title in the 275-pound weight class, he broke the Nebraska high school deadlift record to do so with a 622-pound lift.

He broke a record he had just set at 600-pounds on Feb. 13.

Jenkins’ deadlift talents are recognized by the masses. A TikTok video of one of his lifts currently has more than five million views.

At the state championship, Jenkins also had a 551-pound squat and 330-pound bench. All of the accomplishments and recognition are piling up for the senior and it was only his first year in powerlifting.

Jenkins said he was encouraged by some friends at Bellevue East High School to take up the sport. Jenkins went to Bellevue East High School for his first two years of high school before transferring to Bellevue West.

Jenkins maintained the friendships he made at East.

“They said that they really think I would excel on their powerlifting team and they really think that I could win some serious competitions and even past high school they think I could even win competitions,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins has always been a three-sport athlete while in high school. Football in the fall, basketball in the winter and track in the spring.

Jenkins said after his sophomore year he began to put on muscle and size.

“I was getting a little bit bigger and I was growing and I was like, maybe basketball isn’t really the sport for me,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said he took a year off from winter sports to focus on weightlifting and following the football’s strength training program.

“My senior year rolled around and I was completely developed as a football player,” Jenkins said. “I had everything I needed and I was like, ‘What else can I do besides just lift this winter?’”

Jenkins found a home in powerlifting.

Although he ended up winning the title on Feb. 27, the day was not without its set of challenges for Jenkins.

He had two failed lifts on the day, one in the squat, and the other was in his second attempt on the deadlift.

The failed deadlift attempt at 600-pounds came as a surprise to Jenkins, who had just lifted that exact weight earlier in February.

“For my second attempt, 600 pounds actually felt a lot heavier than normal and I think that was the first reason my hand started ripping because I did not use chalk on that lift,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said it was hard to rebound from the failed attempts.

“It’s just really disappointing because when you go out there — you really wanna impress everyone out there,” Jenkins said.

The disappointment did not last long for Jenkins, and with some heavy rock music to pump him up he pushed through to finish at the top of the podium.

“My mindset was I had to get it up because I wouldn’t accept failure on my last lift of high school, at least in competition,” Jenkins said.

The task of a 622-pound deadlift was a daunting one. His heaviest lift prior was a 600-pound lift, and in powerlifting even a 10-pound difference can make or break a successful attempt.

Jenkins approached the bar one last time, lifted the weight, locked out and waited for the judge’s command to let down the bar.

“There’s like a solid three seconds where you don’t know if you made that lift or not,” Jenkins said.

For the state championships at Midland University, the crowd had around 300 to 400 people staring at one rack.

“It was completely silent for a solid three seconds and after those three seconds hit and you saw those three white dots for the successful lift, it just went crazy, like the crowd exploded,” Jenkins said.

