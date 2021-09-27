 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area softball scores Sept. 11 to Sept 25
0 comments

Area softball scores Sept. 11 to Sept 25

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 11

Gross Catholic 7 Ralston 3

Wayne 10 Platteview 0

Plattsmouth 10 Platteview 0

Gross Catholic 7 Ashlan-Greenwood 1

Blue River 9 Platteview 3

Gross Catholic 16 Faribury 2

Sept. 13

Gretna 7 Millard South 4

Papillion-LaVista 1 Omaha Marian 0

Omaha Northwest 8 Platteview 6

Gross Catholic 13 South Sioux City 0

Gretna 7 Papillion-LaVista 0

Sept. 14

Lincoln Northeast 9 Bellevue West 2

Bellevue East 7 Gross Catholic 1

Lincoln Northeast 10 Bellevue West 2

Papillion-LaVista South 12 Omaha Westside 9

Gretna 1 Millard West 0

Sept. 15

Papillion-LaVista South 17 Omaha South 1

Elkhorn South 11 Bellevue East 0

Papillion-LaVista 9 Omaha Westside 8

Sept. 16

Gretna 8 Millard South 6

Ashland-Greenwood 8 Platteview 0

Gross Catholic 9 Nebraska City 1

Elkhorn South 12 Papillion-LaVista South 2

Sept. 17

Bellevue East 3 Millard North 1

Lincoln East 9 Bellevue West 1

Gretna 7 Kearney 1

Papillion-LaVista 7 Lincoln Southeast 5

Bellevue West 6 North Star 5

Millard North 12 Papillion-LaVista South 0

Millard South 5 Papillion LaVista 2

Gretna 4 Omaha Burke 0

Lee’s Summit West 10 Bellevue East 3

Sept. 18

Bellevue West 6 Grand Island 3

Bellevue East 9 Omaha Burke 6

Skutt Catholic 11 Platteview 1

Millard West 7 Papillion-LaVista 6

Papillion-LaVista South 5 Platte County 4

Omaha Westside 5 Bellevue West 1

Millard West 10 Bellevue East 6

McCook 12 Platteview 0

Sept. 20

Bennington 8 Bellevue East 3

Elkhorn North 11 Platteview 1

Sept. 21

Gross Catholic 6 Waverly 3

Omaha Central 7 Bellevue West 4

Papillion-LaVista 12 Bellevue East 2

Set. 23

Papillion-LaVista 10 Papillion-LaVista South 0

Gross Catholic 13 Roncalli Catholic 1

Bellevue East 13 Omaha South 1

Bellevue West 8 Omaha North 3

Wahoo 18 Platteview 0

Gretna 9 Hastings 0

Sept. 25

Kearney 5 Bellevue East 3

Lincoln Northeast 6 Bellevue East 2

Papillion-LaVista 13 Millard West 4

Columbus 5 Bellevue East 3

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert