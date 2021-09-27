Area softball scores Sept. 11 to Sept 25

Sept. 11
Gross Catholic 7 Ralston 3
Wayne 10 Platteview 0
Plattsmouth 10 Platteview 0
Gross Catholic 7 Ashlan-Greenwood 1
Blue River 9 Platteview 3
Gross Catholic 16 Faribury 2
Sept. 13
Gretna 7 Millard South 4
Papillion-LaVista 1 Omaha Marian 0
Omaha Northwest 8 Platteview 6
Gross Catholic 13 South Sioux City 0
Gretna 7 Papillion-LaVista 0
Sept. 14
Lincoln Northeast 9 Bellevue West 2
Bellevue East 7 Gross Catholic 1
Lincoln Northeast 10 Bellevue West 2
Papillion-LaVista South 12 Omaha Westside 9
Gretna 1 Millard West 0
Sept. 15
Papillion-LaVista South 17 Omaha South 1
Elkhorn South 11 Bellevue East 0
Papillion-LaVista 9 Omaha Westside 8
Sept. 16
Gretna 8 Millard South 6
Ashland-Greenwood 8 Platteview 0
Gross Catholic 9 Nebraska City 1
Elkhorn South 12 Papillion-LaVista South 2
Sept. 17
Bellevue East 3 Millard North 1
Lincoln East 9 Bellevue West 1
Gretna 7 Kearney 1
Papillion-LaVista 7 Lincoln Southeast 5
Bellevue West 6 North Star 5
Millard North 12 Papillion-LaVista South 0
Millard South 5 Papillion LaVista 2
Gretna 4 Omaha Burke 0
Lee’s Summit West 10 Bellevue East 3
Sept. 18
Bellevue West 6 Grand Island 3
Bellevue East 9 Omaha Burke 6
Skutt Catholic 11 Platteview 1
Millard West 7 Papillion-LaVista 6
Papillion-LaVista South 5 Platte County 4
Omaha Westside 5 Bellevue West 1
Millard West 10 Bellevue East 6
McCook 12 Platteview 0
Sept. 20
Bennington 8 Bellevue East 3
Elkhorn North 11 Platteview 1
Sept. 21
Gross Catholic 6 Waverly 3
Omaha Central 7 Bellevue West 4
Papillion-LaVista 12 Bellevue East 2
Set. 23
Papillion-LaVista 10 Papillion-LaVista South 0
Gross Catholic 13 Roncalli Catholic 1
Bellevue East 13 Omaha South 1
Bellevue West 8 Omaha North 3
Wahoo 18 Platteview 0
Gretna 9 Hastings 0
Sept. 25
Kearney 5 Bellevue East 3
Lincoln Northeast 6 Bellevue East 2
Papillion-LaVista 13 Millard West 4
Columbus 5 Bellevue East 3