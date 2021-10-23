Area state cross country results

Here are the result for area athletes for the 2021 state cross country meet held at Kearney on Oct. 22:
Gretna
The Gretna boys cross country team finished in sixth place overall at state.
Senior Evan Liewer placed seventh with a time of 16:21.33.
Senior Colby Erdkamp placed 26th with a time of 17:16.76.
Senior Kale Edmonds placed 30th 17:18.58.
Junior Connor Reeson placed 37th with a time o 17:24.40.
Junior Abdul Malik Rahmanzai placed 48th with a time of 17:34.41.
Junior Cole Dobberstein placed 59th with a time of 18:01.56.
Senior Ethan Menning placed 62nd with a time of 18:16.05.