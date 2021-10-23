 Skip to main content
Area state cross country results
Area state cross country results

Here are the result for area athletes for the 2021 state cross country meet held at Kearney on Oct. 22:

Gretna

The Gretna boys cross country team finished in sixth place overall at state.

Senior Evan Liewer placed seventh with a time of 16:21.33.

Senior Colby Erdkamp placed 26th with a time of 17:16.76.

Senior Kale Edmonds placed 30th 17:18.58.

Junior Connor Reeson placed 37th with a time o 17:24.40.

Junior Abdul Malik Rahmanzai placed 48th with a time of 17:34.41.

Junior Cole Dobberstein placed 59th with a time of 18:01.56.

Senior Ethan Menning placed 62nd with a time of 18:16.05.

