Area volleyball scores Sept. 11 to Sept. 25

Sept. 11
Bellevue East def. Omaha Northwest 2-0 (25-13, 25-16)
Bellevue West def. Omaha Central 2-1 (25-21, 20-25, 25-14)
Gretna def. North Platte 2-0 (25-14, 25-9)
Platteview def. Omaha Bryan 2-0 (25-9, 25-11)
Columbus def. Bellevue East 2-0 (25-8, 25-20)
Bellevue West def. Fremont 2-0 (25-18, 25-19)
Norris def. Platteview 2-0 (25-9, 25-14)
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder def. Gross Catholic 2-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-17)
Gretna def. Northwest 2-1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-19)
Battle Creek def. Gross Catholic 2-0 (25-17, 25-18)
Gretna def. Kearney 2-0 (25-12, 25-14)
Douglas County West def. Gross Catholic 2-0 (25-21, 25-17)
Sept. 14
Bennington def. Platteview 2-0 (25-17, 25-17)
Bellevue West def. Platteview 2-0 (25-12, 25-14)
Bellevue West def. Bennington 2-0 (25-14, 29-27)
Elkhorn def. Gross Catholic 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-8)
Papillon-LaVista South def. Millard North 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-12)
Sept. 15
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Northeast 3-0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-14)
Sept. 16
Bennington def. Gross Catholic 3-1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16)
Millard West def. Papillon-LaVista 3-1 (25-20, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19)
Syracuse def. Platteview 3-1 (25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-12)
Sept. 17
Gretna def. Grand Island 2-0 (25-16, 25-23)
Bellevue West def. North Star 2-0 (25-17, 25-12)
Papillon-LaVista def. Elkhorn 2-1 (19-25, 25-20, 25-21)
Papillon-LaVista South def. Lincoln Northeast 2-0 (25-8, 25-8)
Bellevue West def. Grand Island 2-0 (25-20, 25-9)
Gretna def. Bellevue West 2-0 (25-21, 25-16)
Papillon-LaVista def. Lincoln Southwest 2-0 (25-21, 25-23)
Papillon-LaVista South def. Elkhorn South 2-0 (25-21, 25-21)
Papillon-LaVista def. Lincoln Southeast 2-0 (25-20, 25-12)
Sept. 18
Elkhorn South def. Papillon-LaVista 2-0 (25-18, 25-12)
Gretna def. Lincoln Pius X 2-1 (25-16, 14-25, 25-19)
Papillon-LaVista South def. Lincoln Southwest (25-19, 25-17)
Elkhorn South def. Gretna 2-0 (25-21, 25-20)
Papillon-LaVista South def. Norris 2-0 (25-16, 25-16)
Norris def. Gretna 2-1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-15)
Lincoln Southwest def. Papillion-LaVista 2-0 (25-17, 25-18)
Papillion-LaVista South def. Elkhorn South 2-0 (25-14, 25-18)
Sept. 20
Millard West def. Bellevue West 3-1 (25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16)
Sept. 21
Gross Catholic def. Ralston 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-12)
Elkhorn South def. Bellevue East 3-0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-14)
Sept. 23
Gretna def. Papillon-LaVista 3-1 (20-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-23)
Douglas County West def. Platteview 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-16)
Concordia def. Gross Catholic 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-23)