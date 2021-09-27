 Skip to main content
Area volleyball scores Sept. 11 to Sept. 25
Area volleyball scores Sept. 11 to Sept. 25

Sept. 11

Bellevue East def. Omaha Northwest 2-0 (25-13, 25-16)

Bellevue West def. Omaha Central 2-1 (25-21, 20-25, 25-14)

Gretna def. North Platte 2-0 (25-14, 25-9)

Platteview def. Omaha Bryan 2-0 (25-9, 25-11)

Columbus def. Bellevue East 2-0 (25-8, 25-20)

Bellevue West def. Fremont 2-0 (25-18, 25-19)

Norris def. Platteview 2-0 (25-9, 25-14)

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder def. Gross Catholic 2-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-17)

Gretna def. Northwest 2-1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-19)

Battle Creek def. Gross Catholic 2-0 (25-17, 25-18)

Gretna def. Kearney 2-0 (25-12, 25-14)

Douglas County West def. Gross Catholic 2-0 (25-21, 25-17)

Sept. 14

Bennington def. Platteview 2-0 (25-17, 25-17)

Bellevue West def. Platteview 2-0 (25-12, 25-14)

Bellevue West def. Bennington 2-0 (25-14, 29-27)

Elkhorn def. Gross Catholic 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-8)

Papillon-LaVista South def. Millard North 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-12)

Sept. 15

Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Northeast 3-0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-14)

Sept. 16

Bennington def. Gross Catholic 3-1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16)

Millard West def. Papillon-LaVista 3-1 (25-20, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19)

Syracuse def. Platteview 3-1 (25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-12)

Sept. 17

Gretna def. Grand Island 2-0 (25-16, 25-23)

Bellevue West def. North Star 2-0 (25-17, 25-12)

Papillon-LaVista def. Elkhorn 2-1 (19-25, 25-20, 25-21)

Papillon-LaVista South def. Lincoln Northeast 2-0 (25-8, 25-8)

Bellevue West def. Grand Island 2-0 (25-20, 25-9)

Gretna def. Bellevue West 2-0 (25-21, 25-16)

Papillon-LaVista def. Lincoln Southwest 2-0 (25-21, 25-23)

Papillon-LaVista South def. Elkhorn South 2-0 (25-21, 25-21)

Papillon-LaVista def. Lincoln Southeast 2-0 (25-20, 25-12)

Sept. 18

Elkhorn South def. Papillon-LaVista 2-0 (25-18, 25-12)

Gretna def. Lincoln Pius X 2-1 (25-16, 14-25, 25-19)

Papillon-LaVista South def. Lincoln Southwest (25-19, 25-17)

Elkhorn South def. Gretna 2-0 (25-21, 25-20)

Papillon-LaVista South def. Norris 2-0 (25-16, 25-16)

Norris def. Gretna 2-1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-15)

Lincoln Southwest def. Papillion-LaVista 2-0 (25-17, 25-18)

Papillion-LaVista South def. Elkhorn South 2-0 (25-14, 25-18)

Sept. 20

Millard West def. Bellevue West 3-1 (25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16)

Sept. 21

Gross Catholic def. Ralston 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-12)

Elkhorn South def. Bellevue East 3-0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-14)

Sept. 23

Gretna def. Papillon-LaVista 3-1 (20-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-23)

Douglas County West def. Platteview 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-16)

Concordia def. Gross Catholic 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-23)

Sept. 24

Papillion-La-Vista South def.Omaha Burke (26-24, 25-5)

Millard West def. Papillion-LaVista 2-1 (25-16, 19-25, 25-21)

Sept. 25

Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard West 2-0 (25-22, 25-14)

Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Southwest 2-0 (25-17, 25-20)

