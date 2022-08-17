 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arrows to Aerospace returns to Bellevue with lecture, luncheon, parade, family fun

Arrows to Aerospace Sign

Signs around Bellevue, including this one outside City Hall, remind residents of the Arrows to Arrowspace parade this Saturday.

 SCOTT STEWART, BELLEVUE LEADER

The 51st annual Arrows to Aerospace parade and celebration returns this week.

Karen Mier, president of the Bellevue-Offutt Kiwanis, said free pony rides, games, music, food, races and a parade will be held Saturday, along with a new program on raptors by the Fontenelle Forest Nature Center.

“We hope that there is something for everyone,” Mier said.

A2A events begin Thursday at 6:30 with a history presentation by Jeff Barnes at the Bellevue Public Library on “Contact and Conflict: the monumental story of Nebraska and the Indian Wars.”

A senior luncheon at the Bellevue Senior Luncheon featuring bingo and music by Johnny Ray Gomez will be held Friday at 11 a.m.

For more information, visit bokiwanis.org.

