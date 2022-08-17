Arrows to Aerospace returns to Bellevue with lecture, luncheon, parade, family fun

The 51st annual Arrows to Aerospace parade and celebration returns this week.

Karen Mier, president of the Bellevue-Offutt Kiwanis, said free pony rides, games, music, food, races and a parade will be held Saturday, along with a new program on raptors by the Fontenelle Forest Nature Center.

“We hope that there is something for everyone,” Mier said.

A2A events begin Thursday at 6:30 with a history presentation by Jeff Barnes at the Bellevue Public Library on “Contact and Conflict: the monumental story of Nebraska and the Indian Wars.”

A senior luncheon at the Bellevue Senior Luncheon featuring bingo and music by Johnny Ray Gomez will be held Friday at 11 a.m.

For more information, visit bokiwanis.org.