Asha’s House will provide out-of-home, overnight care for people with disabilities

Abby and Jose Gabiola of Gretna haven’t taken a vacation since they became parents.

Having an 18-year-old with autism makes getting away too challenging, Abby said.

They’ve never received overnight care for Sammy Gabiola, their nonverbal son, because they’ve never found someone they trusted enough to leave him with. The couple once had to turn down a trip to Jamaica.

“It’s really hard for me because people are cruel,” Abby said. “If anybody hurt him, he couldn’t tell us.”

Sharon Chaudhuri of Papillion knows those who care for people with disabilities aren’t often given a break. As the mother of a disabled child, who died three years ago, Sharon knows how tough 24/7 care can be.

“There is no down time; there is no break time,” Chaudhuri said.

While her daughter Asha was alive, Chaudhuri searched all over Nebraska and nearby states for a facility that provided overnight respite services for people with disabilities. It just didn’t exist, she said.

Family friend Martine Koeppel would come in from Wisconsin once a year to take care of Asha overnight while Chaudhuri had a chance to take a break.

“I’ve seen Sharon struggle,” Koeppel said. “She couldn’t even go on a vacation.”

Though in-home care is available, Chaudhuri said consistency is hard to find. She said she couldn’t count on caregivers coming when they were scheduled. The field has a high turnover rate due to low pay, she said.

Papillion mother Anita Anderson has had a similar experience struggling to find care for three adopted children who have disabilities: 8-year-old Andrew Anderson and 6-year-olds Jaxson and Phoebe Anderson are all diagnosed with autism, and Jaxson also has down syndrome.

She’s run ads online, reached out to sitters on care sites and posted requests on social media, but she still doesn’t have a caregiver. Though they qualify to receive respite services, the family can’t find anyone willing to help.

“I can’t even find a babysitter for my kids for a date night,” Anita said.

With more than 15,500 people in Sarpy County having documented disabilities, according to 2017 census figures, the need for local services like overnight respite care is severe, Chaudhuri said. When Asha died, the mother felt compelled to dedicate her life to solving this problem.

She decided to create her own nonprofit that would provide 24/7 care for people with disabilities. Nebraska’s first out-of-home, overnight respite facility for those with disabilities broke ground July 11 — what would have been Asha’s 29th birthday.

“I’m going to give them everything that I wish my daughter had,” Chaudhuri said.

Construction will begin by September and is expected to take about a year.

The facility, called Asha’s House, will allow parents and guardians of children with disabilities to take a break, Chaudhuri said, and maybe even go on that long-awaited vacation for up to seven days. It will serve people of all ages and locations.

To avoid employee turnover, Chaudhuri said she intends to offer high pay and seek out people with experience and relevant certifications, as they show that someone is truly invested in their career caring for those with disabilities.

Sitting on five acres of land, the building will hold a theater, serenity room, activity room and more. Seven bedrooms will be decorated according to a theme — including sports, beaches and music. A classroom will allow Asha’s House to offer workshops on topics like cooking, art and etiquette, she said.

“If they have an interest, if I don’t have it now, I’ll have it then,” Chaudhuri said. “Whatever they want, that’s our mission — to cater to them.”

The program is designed to be like a retreat.

Outside, clients will find gardens, a golf course, a basketball court, a patio and walkways.

The community will be closed in by a security gate to keep everyone safe, Chaudhuri said. She’s in the process of moving next to where the facility will go, to be as hands-on as possible. The facility will also have nurses and a doctor for medical concerns.

Safety is Anita’s primary concern, especially since Andrew, Jaxson and Phoebe all require G-tube feedings.

“It would be nice to have somewhere that our children could go where we know they are safe,” Anita said.

It would be amazing to have a night or two off, she said, even if they just had a “stay-cation” at a local hotel. Everyone deserves a break, Chaudhuri said.

Parents Belynda and Daren Miller of Bellevue have never received overnight care for Rebeka Miller, their 24-year-old daughter who has numerous diagnoses including a severe intellectual disability and autism.

Though Rebeka receives help via a day program and in-home visits, they said scheduling around-the-clock care would be too stressful for everyone involved. Assuming the facility was affordable, Belynda said they’d love to try out a simpler solution like Asha’s House.

“It wouldn’t be like we had a curfew and had to be home,” Belynda said.

Chaudhuri said the vast majority of funding will be coming from the State of Nebraska, as the Division of Developmental Disabilities of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Servicesallows each disabled person a specific amount of respite hours per year. She’ll also accept private pay, at a cost of $191 per day.

With the facility costing $1.7 million, Chaudhuri is currently fundraising. She hopes to raise enough to open a second house with seven additional bedrooms.

Chaudhuri is currently looking for donors willing to sponsor one of the four bedrooms left in house one. At $10,000 each, Chaudhuri said the sponsorship will allow the donor to choose the bedroom’s theme.

For more information, visit ashashouse.org.