Attorneys offer their views about whether voters should retain judges in November

The Nebraska State Bar Association has released its biennial evaluation of Nebraska judges in advance of judicial retention elections this fall.

Lawyers responding to the poll recommend that 99% of the 130 state judges evaluated be retained on the bench. A majority — 55% of the judges evaluated — received a 90% or higher retention approval.

Only a Lancaster County District Court judge failed to earn an approval for retention from poll respondents.

NSBA President William J. Mueller said “these numbers continue to be impressive and consistent with prior evaluations,” according to a news release.

Voters will decide on retaining Sarpy County District Court Judge Nathan B. Cox, according to a list of judges up for retention distributed by the bar association. Judge David J. Partsch is also on the ballot, although he represents the Otoe County portion of the District 2 County Court bench.

Cox earned a retention recommendation from 89.9% of respondents, while Partsch received a 100% endorsement. The poll also includes judges who are not up for retention this election cycle.

For the Nebraska Supreme Court, Sarpy County voters this year will vote on retaining either District 3 Justice William B. Cassel or District 4 Justice Jonathan J. Papik. District 3 voters will also consider retaining Judge Francie C. Riedmann of the Nebraska Court of Appeals.

Three Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court judges — James R. Coe, Daniel R. Fridrich and John R. Hoffert — are also up for retention statewide.

The NSBA began the Judicial Evaluation Poll in 1984.

“The poll provides an important way to provide feedback to the judiciary and the results confirm that judges in all Nebraska courts are effectively serving the people of Nebraska,” Mueller said in a news release. “We Nebraskans are fortunate to have a very effective merit selection process for judges.”

This year’s survey was sent to 5,652 active NSBA members in Nebraska as well as Council Bluffs, Sioux City, Iowa, and Yankton, South Dakota. A total of 1,022 members responded to the survey.

Attorneys are asked to evaluate only judges with whom they had recent, first-hand professional experience. They were also asked to evaluate appeals court judges with whose written opinions they were familiar.

The complete results of the poll can be viewed at www.nebar.com.