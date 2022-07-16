BASEBALL: Capece in command as Cougars upset Thunderbirds

The Peitzmeier Demolition Cougars were led by the pitching of Kyle Capece as they got off to a strong start in postseason play with a 3-0 win over DC Electric on Friday night at John Stella Field at Brown Park.

Both teams were held in check through the first three innings, though the Cougars did challenge Thunderbirds starter Drew Grego with a pair of base runners in the second inning.

But in the fourth inning, Peitzmeier Demolition first baseman Joey Meier hit a towering solo home run to left field.

“The last 10 days he’s just gotten back to what he was doing in the spring,” Cougars head coach Jim Hempel said. “He had kind of a middle of the summer where he was struggling a little bit. I think he's popped three (home runs) out now in the last week.”

Hempel added that they’ve joked that Meier, a Bellevue University commit, is already getting comfortable with his next home field as he’s hit four home runs in nine or ten games at Brown Park.

The Cougars added a second after a single and an error, and could have had a couple more, though, as two runners were caught out trying to score.

Capece’s toughest challenge came in the bottom of the fifth. He walked the lead off hitter, and then lost a no-hitter on a single by Jackson Steele just over the second baseman Colby Duncan’s glove.

“I had no clue I was throwing a no hitter until I heard one of the Bellevue West kids say, ‘We're on the board,’ and I looked up at the scoreboard and there was one hit there so yeah, I had no clue. I just went out there and threw,” Capece said.

After walking the next batter, Capece then got three straight outs, one of which was an excellent over the shoulder catch going back by shortstop Luke Bies. Capece said trusting his teammates was how he got through the jam.

“Trusting my teammates is a big (reason),” he said. “I knew the ball’s going up, one of either our middle infielders … or our center fielder was going to be there. So I had full trust that that ball wasn't gonna fall and then I went out, pitched my butt off and had fun.”

“Kyle's been our man,” Hempel added. “He's been a varsity guy for three and a half years and he's obviously been in this moment, which is a big part of this. He never got rattled. He had command of three pitches. Even when he got into that bases loaded moment, it was still a situation where he made the pitch. We made a play behind him, and then he made a pitch and then we got the roll over to third and that was, I mean, that was the ballgame. That was the opportunity for them to get back into it.”

Hempel added that Capece’s confidence and experience, including throwing no-hitters and “three or four” one-hitters in his high school career, was key for being able to throw a complete game shutout.

“Being in that moment, I completely believe when he says it wasn't on his mind, because I'm sure it wasn't, winning the ballgame was on his mind,” Hempel said. “He competed and made every pitch he needed to make. And he's just that top end guy that's been there, done that and you just like to go out and see him compete.”

Capece also threw nine strikeouts, and felt he was able to keep the Thunderbirds off balance.

“I think keeping them off balance, heavy fastball, and then once I get down in the count, I use my changeup and curveball,” Capece said. “So try to keep the hitter off balance and swinging and missing.”

The Cougars added another run on an RBI single by Duncan in the sixth inning, but were kept from another run in the top of the seventh when Alex Kosse was called out at home in a call that caused ire from Hempel.

“Sometimes you're gonna get those 50-50 calls, you hope that you get one or two that go your way,” he said. “Tonight, It didn't seem like we got the breaks. We harp all the time to the kids … about playing through adversity. You can't expect everything to go your way.

“Our mindset tonight was to continue to apply pressure to their defense and we kept challenging them. They made three great plays at the plate to get us out. You hope it doesn't come back to hurt you in a low scoring game. But because of the mindset we had and the approach we took in that ball game allowed us to (win) … We’ll live with that and hope that the baseball Gods will equal out as we continue to play.”

Play will continue for the Cougars in the winners’ bracket against Gene’s Auto (Papio South) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, while the Thunderbirds take on Jordan’s Studio (Omaha South) at 4:30 p.m. in the losers’ bracket.

“When you come into Area, you're typically going to take about three wins to get into that final two. You'll take them whenever you can get them, but it's always easy to get them early because then your back isn't against the wall,” Hempel said.

The Cougars will also be looking for revenge after they were bounced from the tournament by the Titans last year, and continue to gain confidence after making the jump to Class A for Legion ball.

“Making the jump up to playing Class A with the school size that we are, it's a challenge, but there's a reason we do this,” Hempel said. “And it's to play teams like this, schools like this, because it sets us up for success in the spring, and we'll never shy away from that … These guys don't lack confidence when it comes to playing teams that are traditionally Class A powers.”