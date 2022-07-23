BASEBALL: Chieftains fall in opener as state tournament hosts

As hosts of the American Division of the Nebraska American Legion Class A state tournament, Hike Real Estate (Bellevue East) began the tournament with a 12-2 loss to Fremont on Saturday night.

The Tigers got the scoring started with a two-run triple in the top of the first inning, and doubled their lead with back-to-back RBI doubles in the second.

With Austin Pavon at the plate facing a 1-1 count with one out, lightning in the area and later rain caused a 53-minute delay.

When play resumed just before 9 p.m., both teams went scoreless in the third before the Tigers scored three in the top of the fourth to stretch the lead to 7-0.

The Chieftains scored their first run of the game on an RBI single by Cooper Brown in the bottom half of the inning, but left the bases loaded with two outs.

Austin Pavon added another RBI single to cut the deficit to 7-2 in the bottom of the fifth, but the Chieftains once again left the bases loaded.

But the Tigers quickly got the lead up to seven on an error, and made their lead 10-2 on an overthrow back to the pitcher after a pitch.

Fremont tacked on two more runs in the top of the seventh.

With the 12-2 loss, the Chieftains drop into the loser's bracket, where they will face Gretna at 1 p.m. on Sunday.