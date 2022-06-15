BASEBALL: Chieftains' home games moved because of CWS practices

With College World Series teams including Texas A&M and Oklahoma using Roddy Field for practice, the Hike Real Estate Chieftains have been displaced from their home field for this week's games of Legion baseball.

Already facing what head coach Ian DeLaet said will be a tough week against the current Class A state runners-up Millard South, last year's Legion state champions Gretna, current Class B state champions Elkhorn North and Bennington, the challenge is heightened by unexpected changes to their plans.

"I found out yesterday at 3 p.m. (that we would be moved)," said DeLaet.

Before the last minute change, the Chieftains were scheduled to host all but the Millard South game, and the Millard Sox Gold home game has been moved to "another date," according to the Bellevue East baseball Twitter account.

"We knew this week was going to be tough," DeLaet said. "So we knew we got to toughen up and keep going through it. You go through waves like this is baseball, that's why you play so many games. It's going to make us better at the end."

However, while the last-minute change throws a wrench into the Chieftains' week, hosting CWS teams at Roddy is still a special opportunity.

"It's great for Bellevue, it's great for people to come look," DeLaet said. "It's been sad because the last couple of years, people haven't been able come to watch (because of COVID), now they're able to watch. We're glad to be able to play (at Roddy), but if it means other people get to enjoy those teams, we're glad to be on the road for a little bit (and) make it a lot more fun for everybody else."

Being able to see college teams that are playing at the highest level practice their craft is a major benefit for his players and even for DeLaet himself.

"I get down every time to Roddy to watch those teams practice," he said. "And I learn something new that's invaluable for them. It's a great experience for everybody."

But on the field, the Chieftains have struggled in the first two games this week, losing 10-2 to Millard South on Monday and 9-2 to Gretna on Tuesday to drop to 3-11.

"(Gretna) played well, they swung the bat, they got a couple of pitches up in the zone they took advantage of, and they're a good team," DeLaet said. "They're the returning Legion state champs from last year, and you could tell. They swing the bats well, they play crisp baseball. We made a couple of errors and they took advantage of it."

The two runs against Gretna came on a pair of RBIs by third baseman Blake Urwin, first on a single in the first inning and on a sacrifice fly in the third.

Next up for Hike Real Estate are road games against Elkhorn North on Wednesday at 8 p.m. and Thursday against Bennington at 6 p.m.

The public can watch Texas A&M practice Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. and Oklahoma at 11 a.m. Saturday, although those times are subject to change.

