BASEBALL: Chieftains lose twice in Area tournament, season continues as state host

The Hike Real Estate Chieftains faced the challenge that comes with hosting the American Legion State Tournament, and they closed their season leading into the tournament with a pair of losses in the Area 3 Tournament.

“It’s tough for these guys mentally,” Chieftains head coach Ian DeLaet said. “I can say for me it is, because you’re always like, you have to go all in and everything, which we did, but in the back of your mind, you also want to try to work some things out because you have an extra week. … But we just have to play well, and there’s nothing more, nothing less than that.”

In the opening game against Gretna, the Chieftains’ pitching struggled through the first few innings. The Dragons jumped ahead with three runs in the first, another in the second, and two in the third, while the Chieftains scored just one on an RBI single by catcher A.J. Lucas in the top of the third.

“We had said we needed to win the first couple of innings, and (Gretna) jumped out on us,” DeLaet said. “They swung the bats well. And, we told our guys, we left the bases loaded.”

DeLaet said leaving the bases loaded and a two-RBI double by number nine hitter Ethan Hermsen was the difference in the game.

“We just (need) to get off to a better start, but we didn't play bad today,” DeLaet said. “They just played a little better than us.”

Trailing 6-1 after three, both teams scored in the fourth, the Chieftains on a fielders’ choice groundout by Landen Johnson.

Sophomore Caden Bach replaced starting pitcher Kyle Rutherford and had a third straight solid outing, which stood out to DeLaet.

“He’s about 115 pounds soaking wet, but he's a competitive little guy,” DeLaet said. “And he's just effective … It’s his first summer with us, being a sophomore, and he’s done a really good job. He’s had a couple outings, that’s three good outings in a row now for him. So I’m very proud of him, because he’s probably the smallest guy out there on the field, but he just went out and competed.”

The Chieftains lost by a final score of 7-2, dropping into the loser’s bracket.

On Saturday, Hike Real Estate took on the Taylor Made Huskies (Omaha Northwest) and lost 10-4.

However, while the Chieftains were eliminated from the Area 3 Tournament, the season will continue this weekend as a host site for the state tournament.