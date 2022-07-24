BASEBALL: Chieftains season ends with 2 losses as state tournament hosts

As hosts of the American Division of the Nebraska American Legion Class A state tournament, Bellevue East quickly exited the tournament with losses to Fremont and Gretna.

Against the Dragons on Sunday, Hike Real Estate starting pitcher Kyle Rutherford gave up a three-run home run to Karson Auman, and a wild pitch made it a four-run second inning for the Dragons.

"That second inning home run was a big momentum shift," head coach Ian DeLaet said. "And once once they got ahead, they did a good job of keeping us at a distance and that made it tough with a good team like that."

Skyler Graham and Isaiah Weber added an RBI triple and single, respectively, and the Chieftains fell into a 6-0 deficit in the third inning.

Both offenses quieted down for the next two innings until the Chieftains had a scoring opportunity in the sixth. With runners on second and third and no outs, a pop up by A.J. Lucas was caught at shortstop, and Blake Urwin was doubled up. Austin Pavon flew out to end the inning without any runs.

The Dragons then scored three in the bottom of the sixth to push their lead to 9-0.

Bellevue East also avoided the shutout, but lost 9-1 as their season came to an end.

"We had a good year," DeLaet said. "The spring team and summer team, different identities got a couple different guys, but they battled like this a lot, even this last game right here."

DeLaet added that he was proud of the effort the Chieftains put in, even if the results didn't show it.

On Saturday, the Fremont Tigers got the scoring started with a two-run triple in the top of the first inning, and doubled their lead with back-to-back RBI doubles in the second.

With Austin Pavon at the plate facing a 1-1 count with one out, lightning in the area and later rain caused a 53-minute delay.

Already down 4-0, DeLaet did not think the delay had an impact on the game.

"We had a little spark after and then just couldn't maintain anything," he said. "We had bases loaded back-to-back innings (and didn't score)."

When play resumed just before 9 p.m., both teams went scoreless in the third before the Tigers scored three in the top of the fourth to stretch the lead to 7-0.

The Chieftains scored their first run of the game on an RBI single by Cooper Brown in the bottom half of the inning, but left the bases loaded with two outs.

Austin Pavon added another RBI single to cut the deficit to 7-2 in the bottom of the fifth, but the Chieftains once again left the bases loaded.

"We left a lot of fastballs that we should have put some swings on, and they came out aggressive and we weren't, and that was kind of the name of the game," DeLaet said. "And when they took control of the game, we had a hard time getting back control on our side."

But the Tigers quickly got the lead up to seven on an error, and made their lead 10-2 on an overthrow back to the pitcher after a pitch.

Fremont tacked on two more runs in the top of the seventh, and the Chieftains lost the first game 12-2.