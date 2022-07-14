BASEBALL: Cougars erase 9-run deficit in regular season finale

The Peitzmeier Demolition Cougars erased a nine-run, third inning deficit to win 16-11 in their regular season finale against the Springfield Trojans on Wednesday, July 13, in Bellevue.

The Trojans got the scoring started in the top of the first with an RBI single by starting pitcher Cody Metzger.

In the bottom half of the innning, Cougars catcher Joey Meier drove in Luke Bies with an RBI double to tie the game at one.

The Cougars took the lead on an RBI groundout by Bies, but that lead was very short lived.

Springfield exploded in the top of the third, bringing 15 batters to the plate. Key hits were a two-RBI single by third baseman Nate Thomas and a two-RBI double by first baseman Chuck Crisp in a 10-run inning.

"I don't think you're ever gonna be part of a game where you give up a 10 spot and still come out and win that ballgame," Cougars head coach Jim Hempel said. "It was good to see us respond right away to that beginning."

Hempel added that, with Wednesday's game being the final one at Gross Catholic for the seniors, they ran out some seniors that don't normally pitch.

However, Peitzmeier Demolition didn't stay behind 11-2 for long. Meier drove in another RBI with a single, and another run followed on an error by Thomas.

The scoring continued as the Cougars finished the inning with seven runs to cut the deficit to 11-9 at the end of the third.

From there, the Cougars shut down the Trojans' bats, but their comeback wasn't done yet. In the bottom of the fourth, center fielder Alex Kosse drove in a run with a single, right fielder Lucas Gewinner scored two more with a single, and Bies drove in one more with a double.

Now holding a 13-11 lead, Peitzemeier Demolition started the fifth inning with a bang. After left fielder Kyle Capece reached first on a dropped third strike, Meier demolished a high fastball over the left field fence to push the lead to 15-11.

"It felt really great going over," Meier said. "My last game here, run the bases one last time."

"Joey kind of went into a little slump there middle of the middle of the summer, and he's been hitting everything in sight for the last week," Hempel said. "You always like to see seniors go out on good experiences, and Joey's a guy that's played a ton of baseball for us."

"It means everything," Meier added. "I mean, I've played here for five years, I've given everything I had. I love playing here, it's great to end on a high note, especially coming back from down nine."

The Cougars scored the final of 14 unanswered runs in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Capece.

With the 16-11 win, the Cougars improve to 16-22 and head into the Area Tournament with momentum.

The Cougars head coach added that a slump has been a theme throughout the theme through the middle of the summer, but they have turned things around in the last week.

"This last week we've been swinging the bats really well," he said. "We put up to put up a nice win last night against Blair in a game that we fell back. We were down 4-3 going into the fifth, and then (we) ended up scoring seven over the last three innings and took command of that one."

However, they face tough opposition with their area including Bellevue West, Papio South, Omaha Burke and spring Class A state champions Millard West.

"It's gonna take some really good performances, some really clean performances to have some success this weekend," Hempel said. "And it's going to start at the plate, it's going to start on the mound. ... We've won four in a row. So we've had success in these games, but it was also important for us to try to play clean innings and have quality at bats. And I think we're headed in the right direction. So we'll see what the weekend brings."

The Cougars' first game of the tournament will be on Friday, July 15, at Brown Park against Bellevue West at 8 p.m.