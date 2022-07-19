BASEBALL: Cougars' season ends, Thunderbirds head to state tournament with 10-0 win

Monday night’s Area 2 Tournament elimination game was a comfortable run-rule-shortened 10-0 win for DC Electric over Peitzmeier Demolition at Brown Park, as the Thunderbirds clinched a spot in the state tournament and a berth in the championship game of the area tournament.

Thunderbirds starting pitcher Robert Wood earned a complete game shutout, the latest in a string of solid pitching performances by head coach Jason Shockey’s team.

“We got a great performance from Logan (Toman) on Saturday, we got an unbelievable performance from (Nick) Riggs yesterday, and then Robert was outstanding again today,” Shockey said.

As the second straight five-inning win, the Thunderbirds were once again able to save their arms from too many pitches.

“You get 10 runs today, we got 11 runs yesterday in five innings,” Shockey said. “That shortens the game that much more. And in the grand scheme of things, Robert’s able to come back a little bit sooner now because I think he was maybe 65 or 70 (pitches), something like that. So yeah, it's great. We're excited.”

The Thunderbirds got the scoring in the first inning with a no-doubt solo home run to right field by first baseman Nick Riggs.

A triple by catcher Tyler Vanderwerken and single by third baseman Nick Glantz added two, and two more scored on an error on a hard line drive to shortstop by left fielder Tanner Hosick.

“I saw (the right fielder) dive, I think I was going through (to third) regardless,” Vanderwerken said. “But yeah, man, it feels good. They're always kind of playing off the line in right so we were working out that right center, left center gap all day.”

With a 5-0 lead, the Thunderbirds kept pouring it on with a two-RBI single by Vanderwerken that knocked Cougars starter Simon Baber out of the game in the third inning. Hosick drove in another run with a single to give DC Electric an 8-0 lead.

The Thunderbirds added a ninth run on an error in the top of the fourth, and made the lead 10-0 on a sacrifice fly by Jackson Steele in the fifth.

After being shutout in the previous matchup against the Cougars in the Area 2 Tournament, hitting coach Curt “Cap” Shockey made the necessary adjustments.

“We went back and (he) kinda worked with all of us on a different approach and not really anything mechanically, just all approach and we did what we had to do,” Vanderwerken said.

“We challenged them on Friday, we just said hey, here's the deal, we got three games we gotta go get,” Jason Shockey added. “We still got the pitching to do it. … Our offense finally started to wake up, and in the last two games, we've been outstanding. … To be able to get to this point, it's huge. Doesn't matter where we're going, we're going next week to play more baseball next week.”

Jason Shockey also credited Curt Shockey and pitching coach Dylan Casey for getting the hitting and pitching in form at a key time.

Vanderwerken added that that approach will have to continue in both the championship game(s) against Wolfe Electric (Millard West) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The Thunderbirds will need to win two games, with the potential second immediately following the first, to win Area 2.

“I think just staying with our approach and not trying to do too much, that's our game,” he said.

Shockey said the team is no longer using the excuse of being young, but have focused on executing the four facets of the game: pitching, defense, hitting and baserunning.

“I think all four of those facets were really, really good this weekend,” he said. “And the more that we talked to our guys about playing against the game instead of playing against the opponent, the more humble, the more grounded we stay, as far as (saying) we just went out and did this.”

Shockey continued by saying even when base running wasn’t the best, pitching was.

But for the Cougars, the season came to a disappointing end in a game where their pitching and fielding “wasn’t clean” for the first time this weekend.

“We've been playing clean baseball for three games,” head coach Jim Hempel said. “We talked about it last night and we came out and had an opportunity to put a run up a couple of runs up, jump right right at it. And we didn't we didn't take advantage of that.”

Hempel added that missing opportunities in high leverage games can’t happen if they hope to win, but said playing in games like this “does wonders” for the program.

“It's important to give yourself opportunities to be in these games and to play these games and I think they understood the message,” Hempel said. “It's tough right now in the moment.”

For Hempel, the Cougars’ play from nearly setting a school record with 18 wins in the spring and making the state tournament, to being one win from state in the summer, has been “everything you could ask for.”

“We talked about it with the team there at the end, with this group of seniors, we talked about it on day one in the classroom back in March about your legacy and the mark on the program,” Hempel said. “I can feel some momentum in the program at this level and lower levels and I told them, turn around and look at all the little guys out here running around the field. Those are all little brothers or little cousins or kids that are going to be coming through. There's a lot of interest in this program and that's their legacy. This game is gonna hurt for a while but when they get back together five, ten years ago, remember the state tournament … and playing really good baseball over the course of four or five months.”