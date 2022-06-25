BASEBALL: CWS practices a special opportunity for grounds crew at Roddy Field

For three members of the ground crew at Roddy Field, the College World Series practices held at the home field of Bellevue East High School and Bellevue University brought a special experience this year.

Beginning with the youngest, Ryan Fisher, this year's CWS was the last one he will work before becoming a full-time police officer for the Bellevue Police Department, where he "looks forward to protecting the citizens of Bellevue."

"It'll be weird (not being here)," Fisher said. "I'll miss it, I might try to take time off to come down here."

Some of Fisher's best memories in 22 years of coming to practices at Roddy Field are catching foul balls and home runs, or driving the six-wheeler when he was a little kid.

He is also the grandson of the "Gatorade lady" from the book "The Road to Omaha" by Ryan McGee.

"She was doing it for 30-some years up until last year where she couldn't get down here anymore," Fisher said. "Back when the city used to own the ballpark, Jim Shada -- he's with the city still as recreation director -- he couldn't be down here in time to supervise the practice, so he asked my grandma and grandpa to help supervise the practice for him. ... They brought pop down here (for the teams) at the time, and they switched it over to Gatorade later. So she's been doing it for a long time, we're gonna try to get her back in here next year."

Another member of the ground crew, Dan Bouska, played at Roddy Field for Bellevue University (then Bellevue College) from 1989-92.

"I've been around this field since I was a freshman in '89," Bouska said. "Some of the changes are the new lights here, which are really nice -- new scoreboard, double batting cage -- we never had that. Hitters' eye, we had to stare into that transformer out there, so that's a huge thing. And then the work that everyone's done, Steve (Garrett) and all the guys that have been here for years, on the playing surface, it's one thousand times better than when we started as freshmen. It's a really nice facility."

The leader of the grounds crew, Steve Garrett, said getting the field ready for the teams playing in the College World Series is "something we always look forward to."

"It's always been something that has to be done this time of year anyway," Garrett said. "Our seasonal employees start about the same time, so it's the first opportunity to actually improve the field a little bit. It helps out the high school (and) Legion ball."

Some of Garrett's best memories over the years are "meeting a lot of really great coaches" and having celebrities at Roddy.

"Some of them that I should have known that I didn't know, but Tommy Lasorda, Harold Reynolds, bunch more than I can (remember) at the moment," he said. "It's been nice to meet some of those people, and certainly the teams are truly appreciative to come down and practice here."

Garrett added that it is "nice to have something like this" in Bellevue.

"People, and especially the kids, can come out and watch practice and meet the players and get autographs, and that's always been a big thing with this," he said.

With most new fields now constructed with turf, Garrett said they get "a lot of requests" from teams to use Roddy Field for practices.

"Most of the teams have been here before," he said. "I'll get a call from the coaches right after they win the Super Regional (saying), 'Can we practice at this time next week?' Trying to fit everybody in the time slots gets to be difficult sometimes, but we definitely try to accommodate, make their practices easier by having everything ready to go and a good playing surface."

Garrett has been working with the City of Bellevue since 1990, and said working at Roddy has become "more of a hobby."

"Things have definitely changed over the years," he said. "Sometimes I cringe thinking about how it used to be. It's a lot better for them now, I think."

For all three, the practices provide tradition and an experience for the community, and an enjoyable experience for the grounds crew.

"I think the fans really enjoy it," Fisher said. "We enjoy it as well, getting the field all prepped and put in the nicest condition possible. And then sitting down here (in the dugout) and enjoying the teams, getting to meet the guys, it's a lot of fun."

