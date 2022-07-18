BASEBALL: DC Electric bounces back with pair of wins in Area 2 Tournament

OMAHA -- The DC Electric Thunderbirds bounced back with a pair of wins after losing the opener of the Area 2 Tournament 3-0 to the Peitzmeier Demolition Cougars on Friday.

Both teams were held in check through the first three innings, though the Cougars did challenge Thunderbirds starter Drew Grego with a pair of base runners in the second inning.

But in the fourth inning, Peitzmeier Demolition first baseman Joey Meier hit a towering solo home run to left field.

The Cougars added a second after a single and an error, and could have had a couple more, though, as two runners were caught out trying to score.

Capece’s toughest challenge came in the bottom of the fifth. He walked the lead off hitter, and then lost a no-hitter on a single by Jackson Steele just over the second baseman Colby Duncan’s glove.

After walking the next batter, Capece then got three straight outs, one of which was an excellent over the shoulder catch going back by shortstop Luke Bies.

Capece also threw nine strikeouts, and felt he was able to keep the Thunderbirds off balance.

“I think keeping them off balance, heavy fastball, and then once I get down in the count, I use my changeup and curveball,” Capece said. “So try to keep the hitter off balance and swinging and missing.”

The Cougars added another run on an RBI single by Duncan in the sixth inning, but were kept from another run in the top of the seventh when Alex Kosse was called out at home in a call that caused ire from the Cougars.

In Saturday's game against Jordan's Studio (Omaha South), starting pitcher Logan Toman delivered a complete game shutout in a 4-0 win.

The Thunderbirds advanced to face Gene's Auto (Papio South) on Sunday, when their bats fully activated.

"We were aggressive early in the count, which is something that we really haven't done too much in the first two games," DC Electric head coach Jason Shockey said. "But then we were also disciplined on breaking stuff that was in the dirt and that's we had a couple of big takes."

The Thunderbirds had a big second inning, scoring four runs to jump out to a comfortable lead, starting with a bases loaded walk by Jackson Frill.

In the third, DC Electric added two more on RBI singles by Jackson Steele and Nick Glantz and took a 6-0 lead.

But the Titans weren’t giving up yet, as they scored one on an RBI single by Logan Misiunas and another on a single by Brice Wallar. However, another run could have been scored to cut the deficit to three, but Charlie Pile was caught out at home on a call that irked the Papio South side.

Leading 6-2, the Thunderbirds bats fully activated in the top of the fifth, as RBI hits came off the bats of Drew Grego (2), Tanner Hosick (2) and Nick Riggs.

Now up 11-2, Riggs got three outs in the bottom of the fifth as the Thunderbirds won in five innings to advance to a rematch against Gross Catholic, which is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m., for qualification to the state tournament.