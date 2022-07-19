BASEBALL: DC Electric drops second in Area 2 Tournament Championship games

OMAHA -- In Tuesday’s Area 2 Tournament Championship games at Brown Park, the DC Electric Thunderbirds won the first game 5-3, but dropped the second 5-2 as they finished runners-up.

"At the end of the day, we came out here and battled," Thunderbirds head coach Jason Shockey said.

Shockey continued by saying he was interested to see how the team would compete with a spot already locked up in the state tournament, but he was proud of the way they played until the late innings of the second game.

"I was very, very proud of the way that we competed for 14 innings today."

First baseman Tyler Vanderwerken picked up where he left off in the last game (three RBIs) with an RBI double in the second inning, and third baseman Nick Glantz followed with another to give the Thunderbirds an early 2-0 lead.

Thunderbirds starting pitcher Bryce Woodard kept the Wildcats in check until the fifth inning, and was pulled with runners at the corners with nobody out. The Wildcats scored two on a single and sacrifice fly against reliever Ryan Sullivan, but were called out at home on a chance to take the lead.

Tied 2-2, the Thunderbirds had a big top of the seventh to pull back ahead. A double, walk and single loaded the bases, and after a forceout at home, catcher Cade Zavala was hit by a pitch to bring in the leading run.

A wild pitch and fielder’s choice brought in two more runs for DC Electric, and they held on for a 5-3 win to force a second game for the Area 2 championship.

Through the first four innings, the second game was a pitcher’s duel, but in the fifth, Thunderbirds starting pitcher Tanner Hosick helped himself with an RBI on a fielder’s choice. Another fielder’s choice off the bat of Nick Riggs scored a second run to give DC Electric a 2-0 lead.

"Bryce Woodard was absolutely outstanding in game one, Tanner Hosick was absolutely outstanding game two," Shockey said.

Although both are normally bullpen guys that pitch two or three innings, Shockey said they're performance was "unbelievable."

"Getting five-plus innings out of both of them was unbelievable. I'm really, really proud of the way that they they competed against an unbelievable team."

But the Wildcats responded in the bottom of the fifth on an errant throw during a rundown, and pulled ahead with four in the sixth to take a 5-2 lead.

The Thunderbirds were unable to muster enough to tie or take the lead in the seventh, and lost 5-2 in the Area 2 Tournament Championship Game.

As runner-up, DC Electric will play in the American Division of the State Tournament at Roddy Field in Bellevue beginning July 23.

"It's nice to be just across the road and be able to play at home close to home at least," Shockey said.