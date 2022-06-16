BASEBALL: DC Electric outlasts Peitzmeier Demolition in high scoring game

DC Electric outlasted a late Peitzmeier Demolition rally in a 13-9 win Wednesday, June 15, for the Thunderbirds in what was effectively a table-setter as both teams prepare for out-of-state tournaments this weekend.

The Thunderbirds pounced early with RBI singles by Daniel Lester, Tyler Jeffes and but the Cougars quickly responded. An RBI single by Lucas Gewinner was followed by a two-RBI triple by Owen Brennan to tie the game at 3.

In the bottom of the second, DC Electric scored two on a sacrifice fly by catcher Cade Zavala and a wild pitch to take a 5-3 lead after two.

However, things really went off the rails in the third inning. Colin Flores drove in one with a single, and with the bases loaded, Nick Glantz delivered with a bases-clearing double to giving DC Electric a six-run lead.

"I'm really happy for Nick," DC Electric head coach Jason Shockey said. "He's actually been struggling a little bit, and he started to kind of break out of it a little bit this weekend... Great swing from him, and he had a couple of really good swings... So hopefully that's kind of the trend that he's going on now to where he's getting that confidence back."

Shockey also mentioned having Tanner Hosick, who Glantz replaced after the first inning, back for the first time in two weeks because of an ankle injury.

Lester drove in Glantz to make it 10 runs for the Thunderbirds, and two batters later, starting pitcher Bryce Woodard delivered a towering three-run home run over the left field wall to make it an eight-run inning and give DC Electric a 13-3 lead.

"I thought our offense was great," Shockey said. "We sprayed the ball all over the place. Jackson Steele triple to right-center, Nick Riggs hits a double over the right fielder's head, (we had) a lot of good swings."

However, the Cougars weren't going away without a fight.

"(Cougars head) coach (Jim) Hempel does a really good job and you know that they're gonna continue to keep coming back," Shockey said.

Even while using the game as a "staff game" with a different pitcher almost every inning (six pitchers used by Peitzmeier Demolition), the pitchers settled down as the hitters found their groove.

"(A staff game) can go one of two ways," Cougars head coach Jim Hempel said. "(Either) the guys come in and work their inning and work through it, other times guys are knowing they're only getting an inning and it kind of takes a bit of time to settle in."

Hempel said while some of the early pitchers struggled through the first three innings, the back end was able to settle in.

"Nick Boring had an effective inning, (Alex) Kosse had a very effective inning," he said. "(Kosse's) had a couple of shaky outings the last couple of times, so it's good to see Kosse get out there and perform like he did. Also Colby Duncan, that was his first varsity action on the mound ever today. He gave up the home run to the first batter (Woodard), that's one he'll never forget, but then he settled in and got through that (third) inning and then had an effective 1-2-3 inning to follow."

While the pitchers held the Thunderbirds in check, the offense scored three in the fourth (two again on a triple by Brennan, who Hempel said "can absolutely fly") and two in the fifth to cut the deficit to five.

"Owen's a guy that in the spring breaks the school record for stolen bases and was primarily a courtesy runner for us in the spring," Hempel said. "But in the summer he's our backup catcher, he's a center fielder, the kid can absolutely fly. You don't see too many catchers run around the bases like he can. He's just been trying to figure out how to get comfortable in the box... now we just hope we can build off that and start to put this thing together because he's a kid that has all the tools."

In the sixth, Brennan scored to 13-9, but the Cougars ultimately couldn't quite muster enough and lost to the Thunderbirds by the same score.

In the midst of a losing streak, Hempel hopes this weekend's tournament in Sioux Falls, S.D., can work as a reset.

"We've talked about it, we've had plenty of summers where you get out of town and get around each other for two or three days and just go out, play good ball," Hempel said. "For the most part, it's seeing different uniforms and just getting that experience... It gives us an opportunity to go out and just take a deep breath and just play baseball. So we're looking forward to the weekend."

For the Thunderbirds, Shockey said they still need to work on "putting people away" and fix some sloppy play at the end, but will take the 13-9 win to improve to 15-5.

"Hopefully, (we're) keeping some of this momentum going into Lawrence this weekend," Shockey said. "Hopefully we play some good ball and get out and get after it with the different teams we're going to see."

Like Hempel, Shockey said getting a chance to play teams they "haven't seen before" is a new chance to "go out and challenge whoever we play and get after it."

