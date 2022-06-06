BASEBALL: (DC) Electric performance for Thunderbirds in 9-1 win

Led by pitchers Drew Grego and Jackson Frill on the mound and at the plate, it was a DC Electric performance for Bellevue West in a 9-1 home win over Millard Sox Gold in Legion play Monday night.

After shutting down the Sox in the top of the first, Grego led off the bottom half with a double, and Frill followed with a double himself to give the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead. Three batters later, Colin Flores drove in Frill with a bloop single to make it 2-0.

After two more shutdown innings for Grego, the Thunderbirds drove up the wattage by batting around in the third.

Nick Riggs drove in the first run on an RBI double, Nick Glantz followed with an RBI single, and Grego drove in two more with a single.

For Grego, being able to help himself out at the plate is a "big confidence booster."

"It's a big confidence booster for the whole team," Grego said. "And then (to) go out there and shut them down again, we're just on top, and it just stayed that way for the rest of the game."

"(Grego's) doing an outstanding job," Thunderbirds head coach Jason Shockey said. "One of the things that him and I talked about in the spring, he started off extremely hot for us in the spring, is just continuing to try and play every pitch as much as possible and continue to take every at-bat the exact same way."

Shockey was also sure to point out that as a freshman, it's asking a lot, but he has been impressed by Grego's ability to "sustain all of that."

Frill then once again drove in the leadoff hitter with a single, and the Thunderbirds came away with six runs to take an 8-0 lead heading into the fourth.

"I thought we were extremely aggressive early in the count," Shockey said. "It's confidence, it's one of those things where if you see the guy in front of you being aggressive and having success, and that's like, I'm going to go up there and have that same approach. And I think that our guys were outstanding with that today and pretty much the entire summer."

Shockey admitted that while it's still relatively early in the summer, DC Electric stepped up to the challenge of seeing different release points, philosophies and breaking balls and did an "excellent job."

Grego finished with four one-hit innings, and Shockey was especially happy with Grego's pace between pitches.

"Drew was outstanding," Shockey said. "Great pace, the thing I love about him is his pace. He's gonna be in the zone number one, but secondly, he's keeping everybody on their toes and that's one of the big things for us defensively. It's challenging when you've got a guy that's (slow)... you get back on your heels very easily and he doesn't allow that to happen. He's constantly in the zone and he's got excellent pace."

"I felt good," Grego said. "All four of my pitches were good. I started everyone out with the first-pitch strike, and they were hitting them where I needed them to hit the ball, my defense made plays for me."

For Grego, as a rising sophomore, he hopes to use Legion ball this summer for "the reps and the development to see all the different pitches and different reps in the field, doing better than spring."

In Monday's game, Frill came in for his second appearance of the summer in the fifth inning, though Shockey wishes he could have pitched more.

"He's a guy that we didn't get one single inning out of in the spring," Shockey said. "But getting a chance to utilize him more... even though he gave up a run there in the fifth inning. Secretly, I was kind of hoping maybe he might get a chance to get an extra inning out there just so we can get him back up on the mound."

Instead, Frill came up to the plate in the bottom of the fifth with the bases loaded and walked to score the Thunderbirds' ninth run and end the game early by run-rule. With the 9-1 win, DC Electric improves to 10-3 this summer.

