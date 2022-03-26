BASEBALL: East beats West for first time since 2014 with walk-off win

BELLEVUE -- For the first time since 2014, East triumphed over West in Bellevue baseball as the Chieftains won 9-8 with a walk-off single on Saturday.

When junior Landen Johnson came up to bat with runners on first and second with two outs after lead-off hitter and senior Paul Schuyler was intentionally walked, he "wasn't trying to do too much."

"The same thing happened earlier in the year," Johnson said. "(Schuyler) got intentionally walked and then I hit a home run the next one. They don't respect me, I'll show them to respect me."

Not trying to hit the ball out of the park, and just put something in play, Johnson made contact on a low pitch and hit a hard grounder up the middle. After a slight bobble by the shortstop, sophomore Cole Holbrook came around to score and the Chieftains came away with a big 9-8 win.

"Very important because hopefully it's the start of a new era of Bellevue baseball," Johnson said.

Throughout Friday's game, the Chieftains continually had to fight back, beginning after a three-run first inning for the Thunderbirds, with runs scored on an RBI double, sacrifice fly and an error.

But the Chieftains hit right back with a two-run bottom half of the first, scoring on an RBI groundout and an infield single that was bobbled by the pitcher.

"With these kind of rivalry games, there's a lot of mistakes on both sides," Chieftains head coach Ian DeLaet said. "By putting pressure on, and that's what we want our DNA to be, is to put pressure on other teams. It was cold weather, it's early in the season, there'll be a lot of mistakes made. We made a lot of mistakes too...

"We talked about failing forward, because we're gonna make mistakes as well, we did a good job with it today and keep with it, moving on to the next play, and it's easier said than done when you're dealing with high school emotions."

In the top of the second inning, West scored on an RBI single by freshman Drew Grego, but the Chieftains responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning on a double and wild pitch to take a 5-4 lead after two.

The Chieftains were able to tack on two more runs in the bottom half to increase their lead to 7-4.

After a scoreless fourth, the Thunderbirds put up four runs in the top of the fifth, scoring the go-ahead run from second on a passed ball.

DeLaet said senior leadership and experience were key to the team's ability to get past the difficult fifth inning.

"We have guys that have played in these games with a lot of multi-sport athletes too that have been in games like this, and it was huge because we could have very easily fallen apart right there," DeLaet said. "They put a lot of pressure on us, we made some silly mistakes and they did a good job of exploiting it. We were just glad to be able to reset and it took a team effort today."

A bloop single tied the game in the bottom of the sixth, and the teams went into the seventh even at 8.

"We knew you're gonna face some adversity, we knew that coming in," Johnson said. "And we overcame it well, and we just kept on battling."

Johnson then provided the winning hit to give the Chieftains a 9-8 win and improve to 9-8.

The win was also their first home game after three games in Florida and a 7-6 road loss to Omaha Westside on Monday, March 21.

"We played some good teams down there, and we learned (about) being around each other, being a good team," DeLaet said. "And that's easier said than done, and while learning to be around each other and trusting each other... You got to trust the guys next to you."

Next, the Chieftains will "reset and refocus" as they prepare to host Gretna, currently 3-2, on Monday, March 28 at 4:30 p.m.

