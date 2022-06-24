BASEBALL: Grego, Zavala leading examples as DC Electric keeps winning

The pitching battery on Thursday night, Drew Grego and Cade Zavala, have been leading examples of the growth of DC Electric as the winning ways continued with a 5-0 win over Middleton (Wis.) in the Battle of Omaha.

The weekend before, the Thunderbirds won the Midwest Tournament of Champions in Kansas. DC Electric won 10-8 over Omaha Skutt Catholic at the University of Kansas and won 13-1 over Sioux Falls (S.D.) and lost 6-4 against 643 KC Black (Kan.) at Avila University.

On Saturday, June 18, the Thunderbirds beat Lawrence (Kan.) 9-0 at Kansas City Community College, before winning three straight to win the tournament the next day. On the path to the championship, DC Electric won 5-2 over LS Yellow Jackets 17U and 5-4 over Sioux Falls before beating Old School Ducks 7-6 in the final.

"On Sunday, you've got three games, which I've never seen in high school baseball, or college baseball for that matter," head coach Jason Shockey said. "Kudos to our kids, it was a long day. ... I'm just extremely proud of our kids. They just continue to grind and play seven games in four days."

Along with wins over Elkhorn South and Omaha Westside, the Thunderbirds played nine games in six days.

"Our kids just continued to battle, and I was very, very proud of how they continue to be resilient over and over again," Shockey said. "Whatever challenges we had, they did an outstanding job."

Rising junior catcher Cade Zavala added that it was a "great experience."

"We got some good competition, some stuff that we wouldn't see here," he said. "I wouldn't say that they were better than Nebraska, but we did face some really good teams."

After the Midwest Tournament of Champions and the wins over Elkhorn South and Westside, the Thunderbirds then began pool play in the Battle of Omaha with a 4-0 win over the Bismarck Governors Thursday morning.

Shockey said starting pitcher Robert Wood pitched great as he finished with 11 strikeouts, while Drew Grego, who started the Thunderbirds second game on Thursday, hit two home runs and drove in three runs.

"Both starters today were unbelievable," Shockey said. "To have two shutouts in unbelievable."

He added a challenge comes from facing unfamiliar teams and being the visiting team even at their home field.

"You really don't have too good of a feel, and I thought these guys did a great job of coming out and setting the tone," Shockey said. "It's a little bit of a different routine for our starting pitchers, and I thought they were both just tremendous today."

It didn't take long for Grego to get all the offense he needed as two runs scored on a second-inning RBI single by Zavala and an error on a rundown after a pickup attempt with runners on the corners scored the runner from third.

With a 2-0 lead, Grego was in command on the mound, and Zavala threw out two runners attempting to steal. He attributes the success to "reps and reps after reps" in practice.

"We always throw to second, third," he said. "And then we also get our blocking stuff too because you can never be too good at it."

In the top of the fifth, Nick Riggs (2) and Tyler Jeffus hit back-to-back RBI doubles to inflate the Thunderbirds' lead to 5-0.

Grego got through a jam with runners on the corners with no outs and bases loaded with two in the sixth, and the door was shut by Ryan Sullivan in the seventh for a 5-0 win.

The development of the rising junior Zavala and sophomore Grego have been the picture of the Thunderbirds' "baseball maturity."

"One of the big things we talked about with all of our players is the idea of baseball maturity," Shockey said. "Obviously, when kids get into high school they're mature, but there's a difference between maturity and baseball maturity. ... You're starting to see both guys settle in that much more. ... Today, Cade settled in that much more, and we've seen numerous games where he's done an outstanding job for us."

With an "outstanding" performance according to Shockey, Zavala has learned a lot in his sophomore season and summer.

"I've been really focusing on my body language and stuff," Zavala said. "It's hard, but also elevating the ball, you didn't see a lot of that today, but trying just to help the team anyway I can. (In hitting), I've learned that if they throw you a fastball, swing at it, because you're not gonna get that many mistakes coming up."

Next up for Zavala and the 24-6 Thunderbirds are at least five games in the Battle of Omaha (two on Friday and Saturday, quarterfinals on Sunday).

