BASEBALL: Gross Catholic lone Bellevue team to make state

Omaha Gross Catholic was the only team of the four schools in Bellevue to make the state baseball tournament, but Bellevue East and West still made strides and Omaha Bryan won their first game in three years.

Bellevue East

Beginning in alphabetical order, the Bellevue East Chieftains improved from a 9-21 season in 2021 to 15-12 this year. They also beat Bellevue West for the first time since 2014, a 9-8 thriller at home on April 30. The Chieftains lost 6-5 to Omaha Westside in the first round of districts on May 7.

During the season, which began in Florida, the Chieftains had two 4-game winning streaks, and didn't lose more than two in a row until the end of the season (three straight losses).

Bellevue West

The other Bellevue team, the West Thunderbirds, were a sophomore-heavy team that finished one game shy of state with a 11-0 loss to Millard South in the district final on May 7.

After a 29-7 season, the young Thunderbirds took a step back with a record of 17-12. But coming from a 2-6 start to the season, the Thunderbirds went 15-6 from April 4 onward.

“I think everybody kind of wrote us off,” head coach Jason Shockey said after the loss to Millard South. “But these guys continue to plug away, continue to have a great attitude every single day they come to practice or game. They kind of played with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder, that you know what, we’re better than this. I think to finish 17-12 and potentially a top-10 team... I think it says a lot about our young guys, and we’re excited for the future, there’s not doubt about it.”

"I learned a lot, we had a good spring," said freshman Drew Grego, who provided the game-winning home run in a thrilling district semifinal win over Millard North on May 7. "If you would have told us that we finished like this, I would’ve told you you were crazy at the beginning of the season.”

Omaha Bryan

The Omaha Bryan Bears won their first game since 2019, a home 18-0 win over Omaha Benson on March 25. The Bears finished the season 1-22.

Omaha Gross Catholic

In Class B, the Omaha Gross Catholic Cougars improved from 10-15 to 18-9 and made an appearance in the state tournament with a 2-1 win over Roncalli Catholic in the district final on May 7.

The Cougars made a quick exit in the state tournament, though, losing 11-0 to Elkhorn North, eventual champions, on May 14 and 10-5 to Skutt Catholic two days later.

“These guys came out, had a mindset from the first day of spring that they were gonna get here (to state),” head coach Jim Hempel said after the loss to Skutt. “It’s not every season you walk into with a bunch of guys who have a goal that’s in mind and go out and chase it and know that they can accomplish it... Second-most wins in school history in the spring, we’ve got some guys that have just stepped up in big moments. Today was no different. There was a chance early, we could have kind of rolled over and they didn’t.”

Hempel mentioned Kyle Capece and his junior brother Connor, junior Alex Kosse and senior Nick Boring as being players who stood out this year, but said the team played “really well all season long” to reach their goal of the state tournament.

