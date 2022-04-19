BASEBALL: Gross Catholic upsets Lincoln Christian in home opener... one month into season

The Gross Catholic Cougars finally played their first home game this season on Tuesday, April 19 against 12-1 Lincoln Catholic, and shut-out the Crusaders 2-0 in a big win.

The reason for this being their first home game after playing 14 on the road to start the reason? A storm last summer knocking down two wooden light poles in left field.

After raising $94,000 in a fundraiser to pay insurance and some more delays, the new light poles finally got up 10 days ago.

"There was some field repair we had to do because the big trucks that came in through the field," Cougars head coach Jim Hempel said. "All weekend we were getting all that done... It felt a little weird, hitting second in the first inning and all that, but it was good. It's good to finally get out here and get to play at home, especially for our 11 seniors."

Once the situation with the light poles was figured out and the field was ready, the Cougars had won 10 of 14 games on the road and came into Tuesday's game against the Crusaders, which Hempel called an important game in the wild card standings.

"This is as important a game as we're gonna get this week, and obviously they have a really impressive record," he said. "They've been playing really good baseball. And so it was important for us to come out and go right after it. This was our home opener so there was a little bit extra emotion and excitement on our side."

Hempel added that he would have liked to see the bats come alive a bit more, but the pitching of junior Ethan Gillespie was enough to support the two runs scored on a passed ball and RBI groundout by junior Alex Kosse.

Gillespie only had one 1-2-3 inning, but consistently got out of jams and shutout the Crusaders for six innings in his second start this season.

"Ethan was mixing his pitches in well, he was getting on top of hitters," Hempel said. "If I go back and look, he was probably first-pitch strike on 70, 75 percent of the batters, which is so important for him because he can mix curveball and changeup in... He was keeping guys off balance and our defense for the most part was playing pretty well behind him.

"It's tough on days like this when it's cold and the wind's blowing in, and there's not going to be a lot of runs regardless, and he did enough out there."

"Just making sure I'm staying calm and not getting upset knowing that I can throw strikes and keep working," Gillepsie added.

Moving into the back end of the schedule loaded with home games, Gillepsie said he can be confident in his ability to throw strikes and have defense behind him.

"We've got a real heavy senior-laden bunch here that's excited about where this thing can go this year and we're playing good baseball," Hempel said. "We're excited for these last two weeks. We got three more nights of games and then conference tournament next week and finish it out with two games the last week before we head into district.

"Right now the goal is to just continue to play well, they're playing well down the stretch... Hopefully we'll have the opportunity to host a district up here and try to get down to the state tournament."

After improving to 11-4 with the win over the Crusaders, the Cougars will play at Plattsmouth on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

