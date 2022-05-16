BASEBALL: Gross Catholic walks out of state tournament

OMAHA -- Gross Catholic saw its season come to a close as they gave up 11 walks in a 10-5 loss to Skutt Catholic at Tal Anderson Field on Monday.

In the first inning, the SkyHawks jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead with two RBI singles. The Cougars were quick to get a run back on a wild pitch in the bottom half of the inning.

Senior starting pitcher Kyle Capece walked four batters and hit one through the first inning and two-thirds, and the SkyHawks added two runs without getting a hit in the top of the second.

With the bases loaded and nobody out in the bottom half of the inning, the Cougars were only able to get one run back to make it a 5-2 game through two innings.

Gross pitchers continued to struggle to find the strike zone. After two more walks in the top of the third and some debate between the umpires and the Cougars on a fielders’ choice, the SkyHawks added two runs.

Gross Catholic head coach Jim Hempel admitted that he "didn't know" why the Cougars pitchers had issues with control.

"The guys that we ran out there haven't had control issues this year," he said. "I know the moment plays into it a little bit. Obviously (Skutt is) a good ballclub, we're trying to execute on a very fine margin of pitches there and it's one of those things where come state tournament time, you got to be on top of your game and a couple areas of the game we didn't play clean today."

The Cougars chipped away with a sacrifice fly and a two-RBI double, both by senior Luke Bies, to cut the deficit to 7-5 heading into the seventh inning.

"We came out, we got ourselves in a hole, the guys battled back, I knew they would," Hempel said. "That's who those guys are, who we've been all year. We just kept kind of putting at-bats together, innings together trying to get back into it."

However, the SkyHawks tacked on three runs in the top of the seventh on a two-RBI triple and a passed ball to inflate their lead to 10-5.

"We get it back to striking distance there late, didn't make a couple of plays that we needed to make down the stretch there to give ourselves a chance," Hempel said.

The Cougars were unable to respond and lost to bring their season to an end with an 18-9 record. Hempel mentioned Kyle Capece and his junior brother Connor, junior Alex Kosse and senior Nick Boring as being players who stood out this year, but said the team played "really well all season long" to reach their goal of the state tournament.

"These guys came out, had a mindset from the first day of spring that they were gonna get here (to state)," Hempel said. "It's not every season you walk into with a bunch of guys who have a goal that's in mind and go out and chase it and know that they can accomplish it... Second-most wins in school history in the spring, we've got some guys that have just stepped up in big moments. Today was no different. There was a chance early, we could have kind of rolled over and they didn't."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.